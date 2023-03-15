The Douglas County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue Division has been assisting the Roseburg Police Department in searching for Robert (Bob) Reagles, an 89-year-old man with dementia who is believed to have walked away from his home in the 1600-block of NW Kline Street Tuesday evening.
Reagles was discovered missing from his home at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, in Roseburg, OR. It is believed that he walked away from his residence between 9:15 pm and 11:30 pm Tuesday night. Reagles, who has medical diagnoses, including dementia, is believed to be at-risk. He is 5'09" 130lbs with white/brown hair. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and white boxer/shorts and is believed to be barefoot.
Residents in the area are urged to check their video surveillance and their properties for any signs that Mr. Reagles may have been walked past or entered their property and to contact the Roseburg Police Department at (541) 440-4471 to report any possible sightings.
Roseburg PD Case #23-1271, Douglas County Sheriff's Office Case #23-0940
