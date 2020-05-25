NORTH BEND — Local nonprofit and faith-based organization, Point Man Ministries, is hosting a Memorial Day celebration today at the David Dewett Veterans Memorial Wayside just north of North Bend.
The nonprofit, which focuses on providing support services to local veterans suffering from PTSD and other mental health issues, will be at the memorial site located north the McCullough Bridge from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. to honor veterans.
With the COVID-19 pandemic continuing to unfold around the country, many organizations, both nationally and locally, have had to cancel their events as large gatherings have been restricted to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
Point Man Ministries’ member Rick Anderson, a Navy veteran, said he and his fellow group members knew they had to do something to recognize and honor the courageous men and women who died while serving in the military.
According to Anderson, the nonprofit is hosting an informal event today at the memorial site which will feature coffee and donuts for veterans and community members who come out to pay their respects.
Point Man Ministries created the David Dewett Veterans Memorial site, in collaboration with the Oregon Department of Transportation, over 10 years ago to honor fallen veterans and their families as a space to express their gratitude for their sacrifices, said Anderson.
“We are constantly amazed by this community and their continued support of us as an organization and of our veterans that have served,” said Anderson. “Everyone is welcomed to come out here and visit with us and honor veterans who are not only from (Coos County,) but from all over the United States.”
The David Dewett Veterans Memorial site features a Gold Star memorial marker, a POW-MIA memorial and hundreds of memorial bricks which include the names of fallen veterans. This summer, the site will also feature a new Battle Cross monument set to be constructed on the north end of the site.
Construction is underway for the new monument and a ceremony will follow its unveiling sometime in July, said Anderson. Local construction companies Knife River and West Coast Contractors have donated materials and labor to the ongoing improvement project, he added.
A local Boy Scout has also reached out to the group to provide assistance on the project, Anderson said, which will help him earn his final Eagle Scout merit badge.
“A lot of people that are stepping up from the community that are all just wanting to help us continue to honor the sacrifices those who have fallen have given,” said Anderson. “We hope to have it done this summer or at least by Veterans Day.”
Anyone interested in learning more about Point Man Ministries or its other improvement projects at the David Dewett Veteran Memorial, visit its website at pointman101.org.
