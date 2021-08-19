Maureen “Moe” Ann Stout

May 30, 1967 – August 6, 2021
A memorial service for Maureen Ann Stout, “Moe”, 54, of North Bend will be held at 2 pm, Friday, August 27, 2021 at the Coos Bay Chapel, 685 Anderson Avenue in Coos Bay, with pastor Trevor Hefner of the Family Life Center Church of God in North Bend, officiating. Inurnment will be held at Sunset Memorial Park in Coos Bay.
Maureen was born May 30, 1967 in Grants Pass, Oregon, to Brenda (Moore) and Gerald Stout. She passed away August 6, 2021, with her family and closest friends by her side.
Maureen attended Brookings High School and graduated from Sacramento City College with a degree in Journalism.
She worked in the service industry throughout her life. She ended her career at Café Mediterranean in North Bend, Oregon and was adored by her customers. Her hobbies included riding motorcycles, traveling, photography, gardening and ancestral research. She was a loving parent of her twin children and a great friend. The hole in our hearts after her passing will be impossible to fill.
Maureen is survived by her children, Melanie and Eric Stout; grandson, Xander Stout; and her brother, Mark Stout.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Brenda and Gerald Stout.
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com
