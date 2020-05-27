COOS BAY — Hand sanitizer and KN95 masks will be distributed in Roseburg to farmworkers and agricultural producers from Coos, Curry and Douglas counties Thursday. KN95 masks and hand sanitizer help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, which causes COVID-19.
Some 30,000 masks and 95 cases of hand sanitizer will be available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday, May 28, at 333 NE Jackson Street in Roseburg.
According to an Oregon Department of Agriculture press release, at the direction on Governor Kate Brown, approximately 1 million masks will be distributed statewide, along with 5,000 gallons of hand sanitizer.
The hand sanitizer and masks will be split among the various Oregon counties and distributed at 21 locations. To see the full schedule and all the drop-off locations, visit bit.ly/2ZGhjNg.
According to the release, the masks are not to be sold, used in a medical setting, or used for pesticide application.
According to Andrea Cantu-Schomus, Director of Communications at the Oregon Department of Agriculture, the KN95 masks were readily available for distribution for non-medical purposes.
Further, she said, agricultural producers were targeted as recipients for the equipment because, "Oregon’s agricultural workers are on the frontlines during this COVID-19 crisis, working to provide food for Oregon families. This investment provides critical resources to keep workers safe and lower the risk of COVID-19 outbreaks, while protecting the food supply chain."
The effort is a collaboration between Oregon Department of Agriculture, Oregon State University Extension, Oregon Emergency Management, Oregon National Guard and county partners.
