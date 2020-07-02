COOS COUNTY — As the governor’s guidance to wear masks in public spaces goes into effect, Coos Health and Wellness talks about what that means for the county.
“As we learn more about COVID-19, evidence continues to mount that face coverings play a critical role in reducing transmission,” said Gov. Kate Brown in press release. “We have to live with this disease for a while. And that is going to require adjusting our habits — taking the simple step of covering our nose and mouth in spaces where we interact with others.”
Incident Commander Eric Gleason with Coos Health and Wellness said this means customers will need to wear masks when walking into businesses, including grocery stores, gyms, and shopping malls. According to Gov. Brown’s guidance on the state website, it also includes public transit, personal service providers, and ride sharing services.
“It’s a positive move,” Gleason said of the new guidance, which went into effect on Wednesday, July 1, statewide. “Our cases in the state are increasing seemingly daily and when you look at the rate of our positives throughout the state on a daily basis they’re much higher than we had to work with when this started. We’re at a point where we have to make decisions on how to remain open.”
Gleason pointed out that there were a number of people who held protests to reopen the state and that in order to stay open “we have to do things that protect each other and this is the best way to do it, in my opinion, as we progress through the phased approach to reopen.”
Based on what experts know right now about the new coronavirus, early precautions of washing hands, not touching your face, and staying six feet apart should still be followed, Gleason said.
“…Wearing a mask does reduce the possibility of spreading the virus, but it isn’t a perfect system,” he said, explaining why the other precautions are needed. “(People) should wear their masks properly as well, because if you don’t it doesn’t matter if you’re wearing it – if your nose is sticking out, it doesn’t do you any good.”
Under the new guidelines, Gleason said customers should wear masks or face shields walking into restaurants but are allowed to take them off when eating and drinking.
“Restaurants in Phase II still have to follow the Phase II requirements,” he said, which included having employees wear masks while interacting with the public and spacing customers six feet apart.
Also under the guidelines, businesses are encouraged to provide disposable masks to customers but not required.
When asked how these new guidelines will be enforced, Gleason said “that is always the question.”
“I have not seen an enforcement aspect to this,” he said. “I think it is a question pushed up to the (Oregon Health Authority) as to what the businesses do and I don’t know what the answer will be.”
So far, COVID-19 restrictions have been enforced with a Class C Misdemeanor. Gleason said it is unclear if that will apply to the new guidance or not.
“…(Coos Health and Wellness) has always stressed that we have to do this together — we as a community have to work together to keep our numbers down and our community moving in the right direction to reopen,” Gleason said. “We can’t do that if we don’t take the proper precautions. This mask requirement is a proper precaution.”
He pointed out that not only has Oregon seen an uptick in cases, but so has Coos County.
“…If we wear masks and find a way to work together as a community, we will move in the right direction and there wouldn’t be a reason to go back to Phase 0 because we would have done what we need to do,” he said. “If we the community can’t do the things we need to do, then we allow others to make the decisions for us….”
