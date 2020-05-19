SOUTH COAST — As COVID-19 restrictions continue to ease up around the state, many local beaches, parks and recreational areas across the South Coast have reopened to the public.
Under the guidance of Gov. Kate Brown’s multi-phase reopening plan, Oregon State Parks and Recreation announced last week that its plans to reopen a number of its parks this month.
While camping sites remain closed until June 8, many of the state parks have opened access to day-use visitations, most of which have limited services and access to their facilities.
For the South Coast, this includes increased access to a number of the area’s beaches; however, many of the access points and parking lots remain closed off as the state agency oversees those operations.
According to the Oregon State Parks website, the agency does have authority to close the beaches temporarily for health reasons.
“If people don’t get the message that clumping up and overwhelming local areas is a bad idea, we’ll have to revisit the decision to leave all beaches open,” read a statement on its website.
The following state parks and beaches are open:
Sunset Bay State Park
- Overnight camping is temporarily closed; however, day-use areas are open which includes access to beach, restrooms, picnicking, trails and boat launch.
Shore Acres State Park
- Day-use areas and gardens are open to the public under limited, day-use guidelines. Day-use fee remains in place.
Cape Arago State Park
- Day-use area is open to the public under limited, day-use guidelines. Restrooms are closed, no fires permitted.
Bullards Beach State Park
- Overnight camping is temporarily closed, however day-use areas are open under limited, day-use guidelines. Access to picnicking and trials to the beach are open, however boat launches remain closed. Restrooms will be open with limited hours.
Face Rock Scenic Viewpoint
- Access to beach and restrooms are open for limited, day-use only.
Umpqua Lighthouse State Park
- Overnight camping is temporarily closed; however, day-use areas are open which includes access to picnicking, fishing and the trail at Lake Marie. Swim beach is closed.
William M. Tugman State Park
- Day-use are is open which includes access to its boat launch, fishing and picnicking. The picnic shelter, swim beach, fishing dock and playground remain closed. The restrooms will be open with limited hours.
The following state parks and beaches remain closed:
Seven Devils Recreation Site
- At this time, the park is closed. Day-use services may reopen soon as state park officials continue to monitor the area.
Bandon State Natural Area
- At this time, the park is closed. Day-use services may reopen soon as park officials continue to monitor the area.
It’s important to note many of these parks and beaches that have reopened have done so with a reduction in services and limited access to facilities which may be closed without notice.
For a full list of areas that have reopened or remain closed, visit www.oregonstateparks.org. According to its website, large group gatherings are still being discouraged and folks who visit beaches, parks or any outdoor recreational area are being reminded to follow state and federal health guidelines to stop and slow down the spread of COVID-19.
The Bureau of Land Management also announced Monday, May 18, its plans to increase recreational access by allowing its Coos Bay District to reopen access to Bastendorff Beach for day use.
The agency said in a press release that visitors should be aware that sanitation services may be limited as well as restrooms.
The following recreation areas are open:
- Blue Ridge Trail System
- North Spit of Coos Bay and its trail system.
- Doerner Fir Trail
- Floras Lake Day Use
- Lost Lake Day Use
- Dispersed camping
The following recreation areas remain closed:
- Dean Creek Elk Viewing Area
- Storm Ranch at New River Area of Critical Environmental Concern
- North Spit Boat Ramp
- All campgrounds
