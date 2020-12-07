A Myrtle Creek man is facing multiple felony charges after being arrested on suspicion of selling methamphetamine Wednesday.
Clarence Whitmore, 45, is facing charges of unlawful possession of methamphetamine, unlawful delivery of methamphetamine and a parole violation.
Detectives with the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team conducted an investigation that led them to suspect Whitmore was selling meth. At around 11 p.m. Wednesday, DINT investigators and officers from the Myrtle Creek Police Department contacted Whitmore at a business in the 600 block of North Myrtle Road.
While searching Whitmore, officers found close to 19.5 grams of suspected methamphetamine and placed Whitmore under arrest.
