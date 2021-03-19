Dear Reader,
Country Media purchased The World over a year ago in February of 2020. In March, our second month of ownership, businesses and schools started shutting down and reducing services to react to the COVID-19 pandemic.
We’ve made many changes since then to ensure we continue to bring you the news that’s important to your life here on the Southern Oregon coast. Our goal, delivering local news and creating a sustainable business model, remains unchanged.
In our many conversations with our readers in the past year, we’ve learned a lot about what content people value the most in The World. Time and time again, readers tell us they value local news above everything else in the paper.
We have also discovered that the majority of our readers do not need the TV schedules printed in the paper. Most have either digital cable, satellite TV, or streaming services and do not find the TV grids useful.
Beginning with this issue, we have discontinued publishing the TV schedule to allow more room for local news, columns, and content. We want to fill our pages with the content that our readers desire most.
If you are not a subscriber to The World, please consider becoming one to support local journalism. You can call 541-266-6047, email worldcirculation@countrymedia.net, or go to www.theworldlink.com/subscribe to sign up.
Thank you for your continued trust and support.
Ben Kenfield
Publisher
