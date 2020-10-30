COQUILLE — Voter turnout across the South Coast and statewide is continuing to surge as the ballot return period races into the last weekend leading up to the election, returns data show.
With just a few days left before Tuesday's general election, elections officials say voters should now drop their ballots off in person instead of mailing them to ensure they get returned and counted on time.
In Coos County, over 60% of eligible voters had returned their ballots by Friday morning. Only 44% had done so by that time in the 2016 presidential election.
Returns in Curry County are outpacing most others in the state: Over 66% of county voters had returned their ballots by Friday, the county's data showed. Curry County was tied for the second-highest voter turnout as of the state's Thursday data.
Registered Democrats along the South Coast have the highest rates of return compared to Republicans and nonaffiliated voters, according to the state's Thursday data — though Republicans in Coos, Curry and Douglas counties have returned the most actual ballots so far, since they have more registered voters in those counties.
About 72% of Coos County's Democrats had already voted by Thursday, compared to 65% of the county's Republicans and 37% of the county's nonaffiliated voters. That's about 10,200 ballots from Republicans, 8,900 ballots from Democrats, and 6,000 ballots from nonaffiliated voters.
In Curry County, nearly 80% of Democrats had returned their ballots by the same time, compared to 73% of Republicans and 43% of nonaffiliated voters. That's about 4,600 ballots from Republicans, 3,600 ballots from Democrats, and 2,700 ballots from nonaffiliated voters.
In Douglas County, Democrats saw a 70% rate of return, just edging out a 67% rate from Republicans and 43% from nonaffiliated voters. That comes out to about 22,600 votes from Republicans, 12,100 votes from Democrats, and 9,600 from nonaffiliated voters.
Statewide, more than 1.6 million ballots have been returned. 71% of Democrats (or about 750,000 voters), 62% of Republicans (about 470,000 voters) and 39% of nonaffiliated voters (about 370,00 voters) have already returned their votes.
Voters should use boxes by Tuesday
In Oregon, ballots have to be received by the county clerk by 8 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 3 — and postmarks don't count, according to state officials.
That means voters should drop their ballots off in-person to make sure their votes get counted on the big day. Voters who want to make sure their ballots have been received by elections officials can check the status of their ballots at www.oregonvotes.gov/myvote.
Coos County has seven official dropsites, which accept ballots through 8 p.m. on Election Day. County employees, who swear an oath to protect the integrity of the vote, collect ballots from the following sites:
- Bandon City Hall, 555 U.S. Highway 101. Office open 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Thursday. Closed Fridays. Open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day.
- Coos Bay City Hall, 500 Central Avenue. Drive-up collection box is ADA accessible and open 24 hours a day through Election Day.
- Coquille Courthouse, 250 North Baxter Street. Walk-up collection box is ADA accessible and open 24 hours a day through Election Day.
- Lakeside City Hall, 915 North Lake Road. Building mail slot is ADA accessible and open 24 hours a day through Election Day.
- Myrtle Point City Hall, 424 Fifth Street. Office open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day.
- North Bend Fire Department, 1880 McPherson Avenue. Office open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week.
- Powers Market, 409 Second Avenue. Open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week. Open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day.
In Reedsport, ballots can be returned by mail, or to the Douglas County Annex at 680 Fir Avenue. That drive-thru drop box is open 24 hours a day through Election Day.
Anyone who still hasn't received a ballot, or who has concerns about the status of their ballot, can call the elections office at 541-396-7610.
Unsigned ballots and those with signatures that don't match a voter's registration will take longer to process, according to the elections office, so voters should make sure their signatures match what they registered with.
