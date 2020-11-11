COOS BAY — Another cohort of students from Coos Bay's Madison Elementary School is entering quarantine protocol after possible exposure to COVID-19, the district announced Tuesday.
The group is the third from that school to quarantine, and the fourth district-wide.
Health officials will contact trace for any students or staff members who may have been exposed to the additional case, and district staff will deep clean areas impacted by areas of possible exposure within the school, the district said. Impacted students and staff will quarantine until cleared by county health officials and complete online learning in the meantime.
"As members of the school community, we understand that this might raise concerns alongside a caring response," Superintendent Bryan Trendell said in a press release Tuesday. "We are working closely with Coos Health and Wellness to respond to this news and protect the health of our students, staff, and community."
Trendell also noted the importance of following safety precautions in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including wearing face coverings, maintaining good hand hygiene and staying home when sick.
Under new state guidance, the ability for school districts to re-open more classrooms to in-person instruction is dependent on the county's COVID-19 case counts.
Coos County has reported 24 COVID-19 cases so far this week alone, state health data show.
