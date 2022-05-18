Senior Meals at the North Bend Senior Center 1470 Airport Lane North Bend Oregon has restarted on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, from 11:30-12:30 p.m.
In-person dining has also resumed. Doors open at 11 a.m., and lunch service begins at 11:30 a.m. four days a week.
Enjoy lunch with friends at North Bend Senior Center Senior Meals program. Hot lunches are served at the North Bend Senior Center.
Friends and community members of any age are welcome. A $5 contribution is requested for those under age 60. There is no charge for meals for individuals age 60 or older, although participants over the age of 60 are invited to contribute.
The Coos County Senior Nutrition Program is sponsored by South Coast Business Employment Corporation through its Area Agency on Aging office. Funding from the Older Americans’ Act helps support the program along with donations from local businesses and individuals. Senior meal services has also resumed at the North Bend Senior Center with the generous start up assistance from the Three Rivers Foundation, and the volunteer efforts of your friends and neighbors in our community.
Volunteers are always needed for programs at the North Bend Senior Center. Contact the Senior Center for details at 541- 756-7622 or visit northbendseniorcenter.weebly.com.
