COOS BAY — With June suddenly here, local organizations are preparing for what summer programs for kids look like in a COVID-19 world.
“We’re calling it uncertainty, that’s for sure,” said Angie Reiber, the program director at the Boys and Girls Club of Southwestern Oregon. “We’re trying to put our game plan together on how and what our summer program will look like.”
At the Boys and Girls Club, a typical summer can include as many as 200 kids participating in a number of camps at the facility at one time. In accordance with guidance from the governor’s office, that will look very different this year.
According to the “Guidance for School Aged Summertime Day Camps” that was released by Oregon Health Authority, camps are limited to groups of 10 or fewer kids in each program. These groups can’t mix with other groups and they have to stay together as a unit for at least one week.
“We can accommodate 10 kids per program area so that’s what kind of limits us to the 50 kids even though with social distancing,” said Reiber. “And the inability to be rotating. Normally in an afternoon or summer setting kids rotate from different program areas at their own leisure as to what excites them. But they will be in a cohort as they said.”
OHA has put out over 20 pages of documentation going over how organizations can and should prepare for summer camps, including the fact that whatever reopening phase a county is in will not change regulations for the camps. The documents continue to go over the importance of physical distancing, staying home when kids are sick and additional cleaning practices.
The biggest change for summer programs is that overnight camps are not permitted at this time. This could be changed at a later date but there is no timetable for when that would be.
“The Governor’s Office and the Oregon Health Authority are having ongoing conversations about how overnight operations can be started safely. If the guidance during Phase One helps stop the spread of the virus, we will revisit whether to issue new guidance around the safe overnight operation of summer camps in the coming weeks,” read the document.
This has left local camps unsure of what programs will look like as they hope for the best.
Sea Camp of Oregon is a camp run by Southern Oregon University in Charleston which gives students a hands-on look at marine biology and science. The camp is an overnight camp scheduled for the end of August and, as of now, has not been cancelled.
“We understand that planning fun summer activities for your students may seem hard to imagine right now, but we also recognize that by summer young people will need a return to socialization, enrichment, and interactive learning,” read a statement on the camp’s website.
“It’s true that things might change, and we will respond in a way that is best for our students and staff. For now, we hope you will join us as we plan a fun, informative, and collaborative summer full of learning opportunities.”
