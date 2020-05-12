NORTH BEND — In direct violation of the governor's executive order, at least one local restaurant opened its doors to dine-in customers over the weekend.
On Friday, North Bend restaurant Kozy Kitchen announced over Facebook that the establishment was going to reopen at reduced capacity to dine-in customers. According to the announcement, this was to begin over the weekend.
While the post noted that precautions were in place for those choosing to dine-in, the decision to reopen in this capacity has not yet been approved by the state or county. For restaurants to reopen, each county first has to get approval from the state to begin the phased process for reopening.
“We still expect to be in the initial wave of counties that is approved for reopening if there isn’t some issue that comes up with a lot of cases, frankly,” said Coos County Commissioner Melissa Cribbins on Monday afternoon.
“You know, one of my concerns today has been the fact that we had at least one restaurant that was open this weekend and was serving people dine-in in direct violation of the governor’s order and our public health. Frankly, if we get an outbreak from that and we’re not able to reopen, I’m going to (be) very, very upset. So that’s where I’m at.”
The prerequisites to be approved for Phase I include a decline in the prevalence of COVID-19 cases, testing capabilities, contact tracing systems, the ability to isolate, health care capacity and 14-days worth of personal protective equipment for rural hospitals. State officials stated last week that cases of COVID-19 at Shutter Creek Correctional Institution will not count against Coos County during the reopening process.
For counties that are approved, Phase I is set to begin on May 15. Included in this phase is the opening of restaurants to dine-in customers, barbershops, gyms and local gatherings for groups of less than 25 people.
Coos County initially submitted a plan on Friday but the state needed more information on the amount of personal protective equipment at each of the hospitals in the county. Work was done over the weekend to then resubmit that information on Monday morning so that the county would have the chance to be considered for an initial reopening on Friday.
“It’s disappointing to work this hard and have a few people put this progress in jeopardy because they don’t think they can (wait) four more days,” said Cribbins. “We totally understand that businesses are having a hard time and we want to get reopened. And that is our priority, to get reopened while protecting the public health. So these decisions put everyone at risk and it’s frustrating.”
Cribbins said that on Sunday, the North Bend Police Department was called to a restaurant that had reopened. The restaurant may now be charged with a Class-C misdemeanor and may be fined.
“I’d like to believe that a lot of this is misunderstanding. That people see the governor’s order and they think that it means retail is open right now or that restaurants can be open right now. And when we talk to the police about going out, we take that as an educational step. You know, go out and let them know that they are not allowed to be open,” said Cribbins.
“Unfortunately, it does appear that some of them are well aware that they can’t be open and just made the choice that they’re going to do what they’re going to do.”
David Grover, the owner of the Kozy Kitchen, was not available for comment and did not respond to messages from The World by deadline.
“We love you all and can’t wait to see you again!!! Just a few at a time though!! At least For now! Stay safe and healthy,” read a post from the Kozy Kitchen. “Our hope is that others will follow and open as well.”
