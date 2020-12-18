With some doses of the COVID-19 vaccine on the ground in Oregon, local health officials still aren’t quite sure when doses will arrive on the South Coast.
Across the country this week, communities cheered as they watched the first vaccinations take place for doctors, nurses and other health care workers who are at the highest risk for contracting the virus.
Doses arrived in Oregon this week, the first of over 35,000 scheduled to arrive in the state this week, according to the Oregon Health Authority. But Coos County hospitals will likely have to wait until another round of shipments next week, officials say.
“We do not have confirmation of the number of vaccine doses but have been informed that it will be an adequate supply for our employees that are opting to be vaccinated with this first shipment,” Julie Burton, a spokesperson for Bay Area Hospital, wrote in an email.
In Oregon, the first shots were administered to health care workers Wednesday at hospitals in Portland and Ontario. The first shipment of Oregon’s vaccines went to the Legacy Health, Oregon Health & Sciences University, Kaiser Permante and Saint Alphonsus health systems, OHA said.
A key consideration for vaccine distribution is temperature.
Two vaccines are scheduled for shipping to states across the country: One, produced by Pfizer, has already begun shipping, and the second, produced by Moderna, was expected to be approved for distribution by the Food and Drug Administration Friday.
The Pfizer vaccine must be stored at super cool temperatures in specialized freezers — freezers that not all hospitals and pharmacies have access to.
But the Moderna vaccine, if approved, doesn’t have to be kept as cold, meaning more hospitals and pharmacies — especially those in rural and less populated areas — will be able to store it.
“We are excited to hear the news of the expected approval of the Moderna vaccine which will significantly increase the speed and availability for Bay Area Hospital to administer the vaccine to healthcare providers and staff,” BAH’s Burton wrote Thursday.
Those temperature considerations are central for Coquille Valley Hospital, too. It doesn’t have the ultra-cold storage facilities that the Pfizer vaccine requires, meaning it has to wait for the arrival of the Moderna vaccine, according to hospital CEO Jeff Lang.
“My hope is that when it does get here we have a high percentage of our population that takes advantage of the vaccine,” Lang said.
Bay Area Hospital is also waiting for the Moderna vaccine. Officials there anticipate they’ll receive 1,300 doses in the next week, Burton said.
“We are thankful that we have the capability to store either the Pfizer vaccine or the Moderna vaccine and we have plans for the initial vaccination of our providers and staff,” Burton said.
Once vaccines are in hand, state health officials have established guidelines for who’s set to actually receive vaccines, since there won’t be enough for everyone for several more months.
The work starts with health care providers — like hospital staff, emergency service personnel and long-term care providers — and the staff and patients at skilled nursing facilities. Those two groups are the only ones OHA has scheduled to receive vaccines this month.
Patients at staff at nursing facilities are slated to receive their vaccines through a federal partnership with pharmacies like CVS and Walgreens.
“Their vaccinations are set to begin sometime next week, and will begin with skilled nursing facilities, but eventually will be used to vaccinate in a variety of congregate care settings, including a handful of facilities caring for residents with intellectual and developmental disabilities,” OHA officials wrote in a press release Wednesday.
As more vaccines are delivered, more people will have access to vaccinations, including those over the age of 65, those with conditions that put them at higher risk of COVID-19 and, eventually, the general public.
The vaccines come in a two-shot sequence — with 21 days between doses for the Pfizer version, and 28 for the Moderna version — and are supposed to come at no cost to recipients.
They’re also safe to use, health officials say.
“I want every Oregonian to know: COVID-19 vaccination is the safest, most effective and most reliable way to keep yourself, your family and your community healthy and safe from COVID-19,” OHA Director Patrick Allen said Wednesday.
Both vaccines went through the FDA’s emergency use authorization process, which requires three different phases of human clinical trials, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
It also requires approval by an independent advisory board made up of medical experts. That board met to recommend approval for the Moderna vaccine Thursday.
After that advisory committee recommends approval, the FDA reviews the recommendation and the data about a vaccine’s effectiveness and safety before approving it for use throughout the country.
In Oregon, there’s an additional step: Once a COVID-19 vaccine is approved by the FDA, a workgroup of experts from five western states reviews the safety of the vaccine and confirms its safety and efficacy.
The Moderna vaccine could receive final FDA approval as soon as the weekend, and the first shipments are scheduled for Dec. 22.
Still, since it will take a considerable amount of time to widely distribute the vaccine, health officials say pandemic precautions must still be taken, including mask wearing, social distancing and regular hand-washing.
