Coos County health workers have the opportunity to receive the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine from Bay Area Hospital this week if they haven't already.
The hospital received 1,200 new vaccine doses will be opening its vaccination clinic Tuesday and Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. and from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Health care workers looking to get vaccinated should arrive at the hospital's main entrance during those hours and should bring proof of employment (e.g., a badge or paystub) and photo ID.
The vaccinations are limited to individuals in Tier 1 of the state's priority framework, but don't need to be affiliated with BAH.
According to BAH, that eligibility tier includes:
- Group 1: Hospitals; urgent care; skilled nursing and memory care facility health care personnel and residents; tribal health programs; EMS providers and other first responders.
- Group 2: Other Long Term Care Facilities and congregate care sites including health care personnel and residents; hospice programs; mobile crisis care and related services; secure transport; individuals working in a correctional setting.
- Group 3: Outpatient settings serving specific high-risk groups; in home care; day treatment services; non-emergency medical transport
- Group 4: Health care personnel in other outpatient, public health and early learning settings; death care workers
According to the hospital, the term "health care personnel" includes, "paid and unpaid persons serving in health care settings who have the potential for direct or indirect exposure to patients or infectious materials, including body substances (e.g., blood, tissue and specific body fluids); contaminated medical supplies, devices and equipment; contaminated environmental surfaces; or contaminated air."
That includes but is not limited to, "Emergency medical service (EMS) personnel, nurses, nursing assistants, home health care personnel, physicians, technicians, therapists, phlebotomists, pharmacists, students and trainees, contractual staff not employed by the health care facility, and persons not directly involved in patient care but who could be exposed to infectious agents that can be transmitted in the health care setting (e.g., clerical, dietary, environmental services, laundry, security, engineering and facilities management, administrative, billing and volunteer personnel)."
