COOS BAY — A moment of pure joy captured, a moment she never thought would happen, a moment that Hilda Wuethrich, 96, said she’ll cherished forever.
Wuethrich, a resident at Ocean Ridge Assisted Living, was able to meet her great-grandson, 6-month-old Mason, for the very first time earlier this month.
“I was thrilled to see my great-grandson Mason,” she said. “I never thought that I would actually met him.”
Like so many others living in nursing homes and assisted living facilities, Wuethrich has been quarantined from visitors outside the center as a way to limit her exposure to the novel coronavirus.
With visitations being limited, Wuethrich hasn’t been able to see many of her family members directly in-person or face-to-face for the past several weeks.
However, a visit from her granddaughter, Jennifer Wuethrich, and ex-daughter-in-law, Janet Cole, marked a very special moment for Wuethrich, who was able to say hello to her great-grandson for the very first time.
Unaware at the time of the new visitation restrictions, Jennifer and Mason, who were on vacation to visit the whole family, found a way to connect with Wuethrich through a room window.
“(Jennifer) came up from Texas to visit her mom and the whole family,” said Ernie, Wuethrich’s son. “Well it didn’t turn out the way she had planned and hoped, but we made it work. This was the next best thing.”
According to Ernie, his niece, Jennifer, who was in town longer than she had originally planned as her flight back home was met with cancellations and other challenges, was able to connect with her grandmother and other family members while in town.
“We are on the phone a lot with mom now,” he said. “We just make sure we communicate with her as much as we can to let her know we’re still here.”
Ernie, as well as other family members, recently celebrated Mother’s Day with Wuethrich, by participating in a drive-by parade at Ocean Ridge. The family honked their car horn and swung giant homemade signs from their vehicle wishing her a happy Mother’s Day.
“We always celebrate Mother’s Day with a big family dinner at home,” said Ernie. “This was the first time we weren’t able to do that, but we did get to see her … it was quite touching for people to participate and give residents something to be happy about and something to enjoy when they look out of their window.”
While it’s hard not being able to see her family in-person, Wuethrich said it’s a blessing that everyone is doing well and that she’s happy to still be able to connect with them via telephone.
“One of the staff made a copy of the picture of me and Mason,” said Wuethrich. “I’ll have it to cherish always.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In