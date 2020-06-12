CHARLESTON — While the Newport branch of Pacific Seafood has recorded 124 positive cases of COVID-19, the Charleston branch of the same company has been unaffected.
“The cluster of COVID-19 cases in Newport has not impacted our operations or team members in Charleston. No workers from Newport have relocated to Charleston, or to any other facilities,” said Lacy Ogan, communications manager, in an email to The World.
These cases in Newport have been part of an uptick in positive COVID-19 tests around the state. On Thursday, OHA announced that the state had recorded the highest amount of positive cases in one day.
“The reasons for the higher numbers are tied to several factors, including widespread availability of testing, increased contact tracing, and active monitoring of close contacts of cases. Workplace outbreaks are another source of the high number,” the OHA stated.
With similar outbreaks in the food processing industry across the country, local health officials have been working to stop a breakout in the area. At the end of May, free COVID-19 tests were offered to all fishing industry workers.
This was the first targeted testing to take place in the area.
“Our public health emergency manager (Phillip Nel) has been in constant contact with the commercial fishing industry,” said Eric Gleason of Coos Health and Wellness.
“The processing industry, the processing plant out there has expressed interest in doing another specifically targeted testing event for the individuals that work at that processing plants. As a local industry and major employer, we want to ensure that the food processing industry is safe.”
Pacific Seafood in Charleston has reported that safety precautions are in place. These steps have included increased cleaning protocols, face coverings, daily temperature checks, staggered shifts to allow for less people together and restricted access provided to the facility.
“Pacific Seafood takes our responsibility to do everything possible to protect the continued health and safety of our workers seriously,” said Ogan.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In