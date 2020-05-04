COOS COUNTY — Following Oregon Gov. Kate Brown’s recent announcement, a number of local dental offices have reopened their doors to assist non-urgent, non-emergency patients.
Last month, Brown lifted an order calling on medical providers to delay all non-urgent procedures in order to help to stop and slow down the spread of COVID-19 across the state.
On Friday, May 1, hospitals, medical and dental offices as well as other healthcare facilities were allowed to resume non-emergency care as long as they were able to still meet a number of coronavirus-related safety guidelines.
Dani Crockett, a front-desk staff member at Above Dental in North Bend, said its team is excited and looking forward to assisting their non-urgent patients again, many of which they consider to be like family.
“We have a lot of patients that we’ve been seeing for a lot of years,” said Crockett. “A lot our patients are like family so it’s just really good to be able to see everyone and help everyone again.”
According to Crockett, staff is equipped with adequate personal protective equipment such as face masks and gloves. Social distancing guidelines will continue to be practiced by limiting the number of patients into the office as well as heighten cleaning practices and disinfection.
Patients will also be screened before coming in for symptoms consistent with the novel coronavirus and temperatures will also be taken at the front door, Crockett added. As of May 1, Above Dental, which has provided emergency care throughout the state’s COVID-19 restrictions, resumed its hygiene procedures and other routine care.
Other dental offices including South Coast Family Dentistry in Coos Bay has also reopened their offices for non-urgent care.
According to its website, staff at South Coast Family Dentistry is committed to the health and well-being of its patients as it will continue to following infection control polices and guidelines outlined by the Centers for Disease Control during its reopening.
This includes disinfecting every room with hospital-grade products after every patient visit, read a statement on its website.
