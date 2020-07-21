COOS COUNTY — New COVID-19 cases continue to spike in Coos County.
At a Monday afternoon press briefing, Coos Health and Wellness announced 54 positive COVID-19 cases and 14 presumptive positive cases.
Incident Commander Eric Gleason said two of the new cases come from the two virus outbreak areas: Rye Tree Service and healthcare center Avamere Rehabilitation of Coos Bay. Gleason said it is unknown at this time if the new COVID-19 case at Avamere is a staff member or patient.
Gleason said there was also no update on the one COVID-19 patient hospitalized at Bay Area Hospital.
As for the other positive case and new presumptive positive case, Gleason said it is unclear where in the community it originated.
“They’re doing contact tracing on both of those since they popped up this weekend,” he said.
In regards to the state’s face mask and social distancing mandate, which went into effect last week, Gleason said enforcement is being handled through the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
It was mentioned that OSHA allegedly did a sweep of the South Coast enforcing the mandate over the weekend.
“Employees and customers in Coos County concerned about businesses not complying to statewide guidance … (can) file an online complaint,” Gleason said. “That is the only enforcement that seems to be in effect right now.”
