LINCOLN CITY — Lincoln County Emergency Management continues to work quickly with changing situations.
Lincoln City is being evacuated and the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department is assisting with evacuations in the area.
Oregon Coast Community College in Newport is the current evacuation location - South of the Yaquina Bay Bridge. The address is 400 SE College Way, Newport, OR 97366.
The Lincoln County Commons is being set up to receive horses and livestock, and 4H youth will assist owners in caring for their animals.
“This community has come together in an amazing way to protect lives and property,” said Kaety Jacobsen, chair of the Board of County Commissioners. “This is unprecedented situation, but we will get through this together.”
Firefighters had a hard night last night working these fires, as strong winds pushed the fires in a west/southwest direction.
Yesterday, Echo Mountain Fire was approximately 46 acres but increased during the night. Yesterday, the Kimberling Fire was estimated at 120 acres. Today the combined acreage for the two fires is over 1,000 acres.
The Terrace Fire near Waldport has been contained. An Infra-Red (heat seeking) flight has been ordered for today to get a map of the current fires and better size estimate. The Echo Mountain Fire started on the north side of Hwy 18 near the mile marker 7-8 and crossed over and is burning in a southwardly direction.
“Basically, the fire was burning at will,” said Matt Thomas of Oregon Department of Forestry.
At this time, it is unknown how much area has burned south of the highway. The Kimberling Fire is located on Hwy 18 near mile marker 3-4 near Otis. Highway 18 remains closed for travel between Hwy 101 and Grande Ronde.
Fire fighting resources are stretched thin and it will take up to 48 hours to assess what damage occurred last night. Fire fighters are working in a very dynamic situation under sustained east winds. Their priority is public and fire fighter safety while providing point structure protection.
Oregon Department of Forestry West Oregon District Forester Michael Currans stated that “we can’t handle another fire start on the landscape.”
The public is cautioned to be very diligent about running any type of motorized equipment. As of September 3, the West Oregon District is in extreme fire danger for general public use. For details visit: https://www.oregon.gov/odf/fire/pages/restrictions.as
Periodic updates on fire activity will posted to the Oregon Department of Forestry – West Oregon District Face book page.
Residents of the county should check Lincoln County's website and Emergency Management Facebook page for up to date information: https://www.co.lincoln.or.us/emergencymanagement/page/seasonal-hazards-wildfirehttps://www.facebook.com/lcemergencymanagement The Lincoln County call center is open 541- 265-0621.
Additionally, residents and visitors should listen to Yaquina Bay Communications radio stations and The Wave 93.7FM for new and emerging information.
