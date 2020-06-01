SALEM — Oregon Parks and Recreation Department on Friday released a list of state park campgrounds that are scheduled to open with limited services within the coming days.
“I am cautiously delighted. We are working hard to welcome campers wherever we can safely do so, as soon as we can," said OPRD Director Lisa Sumption.
Sumption said that campgrounds will open only when the following conditions are met:
• Public health guidelines (OHA established) for the county are fulfilled.
• The local community agrees.
• The park has enough staff, supplies and equipment to safely open and operate at a basic level.
Sumption also noted that revenue loss, COVID-19 precautions and staff reductions will curtail services at most if not all campgrounds. Cabin and yurt camping, except in rare cases, will not be offered. Group camping remains closed across the state, due to distancing concerns.
RV and tent campers with existing reservations for a campground that opens will be honored beginning June 9. Not all sites or loops may be available at open campgrounds. For parks in the coastal region, there will be no walk-in or first come, first-served camping until further notice.
The online reservation system has been suspended since April 28. It will reopen for new reservations sometime this week, and will accept new reservations one day to two weeks in advance. OPRD will announce the reservation reopening date early this week through its website, stateparks.oregon.gov.
Campgrounds scheduled to open June 9, 2020:
Coast
Note: All group camping, cabins and yurts closed. No walk-in or first come, first-served camping until further notice. Additional services or changes will be on park page. Please visit the link.
• Fort Stevens, near Astoria
• Cape Lookout, near Tillamook (Loops A & B closed)
• Nehalem Bay, south of Cannon Beach
• Beverly Beach, north of Newport
• South Beach, south of Newport
• Jessie M. Honeyman, south of Florence
• William M. Tugman, south of Reedsport
• Sunset Bay, near Coos Bay (B Loop closed)
• Bullards Beach, north of Bandon: (Horse camp closed)
• Humbug Mountain, south of Port Orford
• Harris Beach, in Brookings
.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In