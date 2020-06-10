NORTH BEND — The Liberty Theatre will hold an evening of virtual entertainment at 7 p.m., Friday, June 12.
Online with the Liberty is hosted by Hannah and Nathan Kahler with the Liberty Theatre — Home of Little Theatre on the Bay.
This free online event will give audiences the opportunity to see performances from the entertainers who have graced the Liberty stage for years ... all from the comfort and safety of your own home.
The event is made possible by Greg and Barbara Rueger along with Restaurant O.
Restaurant O will be offering a special pre-show dinner menu available for take-out to enjoy.
A link to the show will be available soon on the Liberty Theatre Facebook page and website at thelibertytheatre.org. There is also a live auction being held to benefit Little Theatre on the Bay during the event. A link for that is also available on the Facebook page and the LTOB website.
Through the generous support of the event's sponsors, order the $35 3-course pre-theater dinner menu with $10 off the first 100 orders for the show.
Pre-order by calling 541-808-9300 or email info@restauranto.us for inquiries. No additional discount applicable. Valid only on Friday, June 12, before 7 p.m.
Choose from each course menu:
Let's Get Started:
French Onion Soup OR Prawn Tempura with Chili & Tamarind Sauce OR Cajun Chicken New York Caesar Salad
Main Attraction:
Pappardelle Pasta with Gorgonzola Cheese & Zucchini OR Salmon with Spring Onion, Soy Sauce, Ginger, Bok Choy OR Crispy Pork Belly, Leek & Pea Mashed Potatoes, 5-Spice jJus
Sweet Ending:
Trio of Tiramisu OR Duo of Chocolate Mousse OR Strawberry Cheesecake
