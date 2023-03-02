The State Advisory Committee on Historic Preservation (SACHP) traveled to North Bend Friday, Feb. 17, to tour the Liberty Theatre to see if it met the criteria for recognition in the National Register of historic buildings.
Committee members Stephen Dow Beckham (Chair), Mark Tveskov, Julie Osborne, Gwendolyn Trice, Stephen Mark, Heidi Slaybaugh, John Arroyo, and Jacqueline Cheung sat in consideration of the nomination. Robert Olguin, National Register Program Coordinator, was also present. The discussion took place on the stage at the Liberty Theatre.
The four criteria by which buildings are evaluated are:
Criterion A: Association with events that have made a significant contribution to the broad patterns of our history.
Criterion B: Association with the lives of persons significant in our past.
Criterion C: Embodiment of the distinctive characteristic of a type, period, or method of construction, or that represent the work of a master, or that possess high artistic values, or that represent a significant and distinguishable entity whose components may lack individual distinction.
Criterion D: Properties that have yielded, or may be likely to yield, information important in prehistory or history.
After the North Bend City Council approved the Liberty Theatre for consideration for the National Register of Historic Places, the SACHP visited the location. After they toured the area, the committee members discussed if the nomination would be approved. The Liberty Theatre was evaluated on several of the criteria.
In consideration of Criteria A, the nomination asserts that the Liberty Theatre played a role in developing entertainment and recreation in North Bend. Its period of significance spanned from 1924 to 1959. From its opening in 1924 to 1955, it showed motion pictures and has housed the Little Theatre on the Bay since 1959. Little Theatre on the Bay is a community-based nonprofit that offers live performances.
The nomination also makes a case for preservation under Criteria C for its distinctive Moorish architecture. A Portland office, Tourtellotte & Hummel, designed the theater.
The committee noted that there had been alterations to the building that included non-historic internal and external changes. However, beginning in 2015, the theater has worked on a multiphase restoration project to reinstate some of the original essence of the building.
George Kramer, who nominated the Liberty Theatre, spoke to the committee about the merits of the nomination and the processes of the multiphase renovation project.
“It has been, I believe, for both Little Theatre on the Bay and for the City of North Bend, the community of North Bend, an incredibly successful series of events,” Kramer said. “They are great clients, and they have really taken the history of this theater to heart.”
According to Kramer, it is the oldest standing theater in the South Coast region. It was one of the only places for entertainment in an isolated area at the time of its founding.
After back and forth between Kramer and the committee, a motion to approve the nomination to the National Register, with amendments to include more of the history of minority representation in the area, was adopted unanimously.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In