Ballots are being mailed to voters this week, and the League of Women Voters of Coos County is providing information to voters about candidates.
Recordings of candidate forums are available on the League’s website at https://my.lwv.org/Oregon/Coos-County, under the sidebar “Voting and Elections.”
The recordings on the website include these League sponsored debates:
- Candidates for County Commissioner Position #3, Melissa Cribbins and Rod Taylor, and also the debate between candidates for Coos County Sheriff, Gabe Fabrizio and M.A. Kinnaird. This forum sponsored by the League took place October 13th at the Marshfield High School auditorium with an audience of over 100 in attendance.
- Candidates for the 4th Congressional District, which took place on October 6th in Lane County. The candidates who participated were Mike Beilstein of the Pacific Green Party; Jim Howard of the Constitution Party; Val Hoyle of the Democratic Party; Levi Leatherberry of the Independent Party, and Alek Skarlatos, of the Republican Party.
- Candidates running in Oregon State House District 9, Jerry Rust and Boomer Wright. This forum was held in Springfield on October 3rd.
Also on the League’s website are interviews with candidates for Oregon House District 1, Bret Cecil and David Brock Smith, conducted by the League of Women Voters of Coos County.
And there is a recording of Dede Murphy, Coos County Clerk, discussing the election security measures in Coos County which protect against fraud. The program featuring Ms. Murphy was held in the North Bend City Hall on September 24th.
The League is adding more resources to the website for voters as they become available.
For more information, contact Alice Carlson, LWVCC President, at lwvcoos@gmail.com or 541-756-7290.
Mail: PO Box 1571, Coos Bay, OR 97420
Web: https://my.lwv.org/Oregon/Coos-County
The League of Women Voters, a nonpartisan political organization, encourages the informed and active participation of citizens in government.It influences public policy through education and advocacy. It neither supports nor opposes any political party or candidate. It is open to men and women of voting age.
