The League of Women Voters of Coos County will present a Candidate Forum on Tuesday, April 25, 7:00-8:30 p.m. at the North Bend City Council Chambers, 835 California Ave., North Bend.
At this in-person event, the public will have the opportunity to hear from the candidates for North Bend School Board. Audience members are invited to submit written questions on the forms provided at the door.
No one is permitted to wear any campaign clothing inside the hall. A video recording of the forum will be made and posted online after the event for the convenience of those who cannot attend.
The League of Women Voters of Coos County is a non-partisan organization and provides candidate forums as a voter service project to encourage the informed and active participation of citizens in government.
For more information, contact LWVCC Forum Chair, Abigail Bok, 541-808-3051 or LWVCC President, Alice Carlson, 541-756-7290.
The League of Women Voters, a nonpartisan political organization, encourages the informed and active participation of citizens in government.It influences public policy through education and advocacy.It neither supports nor opposes any political party or candidate. It is open to men and women of voting age.
