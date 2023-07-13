Scam Alert
A phone scam involving nefarious individuals claiming to be “Capt. Sanborn,” from The Coos County Sheriff’s Office has been circulating the local area.  

The caller asks for payment to avoid being arrested on outstanding warrants.

Please know the Coos County Sheriff’s Office will NEVER contact you via phone and request money in exchange to clear a warrant, or for any other legal matters.

If you have concerns that you may have been scammed, please report the information to the Coos County Sheriff’s Office at 541-396-2106.

