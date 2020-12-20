Coos Health & Wellness will be offering free COVID-19 tests to residents in some areas next week, according to the agency.
Drive-through testing will be available at the Tenmile Lake Campgound in Lakeside on Dec. 21, and at the county fairgrounds in Myrtle Point on Dec. 22, CHW wrote in a public service announcement. Both events run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The tests are free of charge, and CHW says the tests work best for those who are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, like a fever, lost of taste or smell or difficulty breathing.
Those who've been in close contact with someone with COVID-19 should also get tested, according to CHW.
"Close contact means being within six feet of someone for 15 minutes or more over the course of a day, with or without a mask or face covering," CHW officials wrote. "It’s best if you wait three to four days after you were together before taking a test."
