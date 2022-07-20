The Douglas County Sheriff's Office continues the investigation into the missing person case of Kendra Hanks and requests the public's assistance with information.
Hanks was reported missing on July 8, 2022, by her family after she didn't arrive home from her place of employment. Hanks was last seen walking past B&D Meats on Highway 42 near Grange Road at approximately 4:00 pm.
Since her disappearance, the Sheriff's Office has been tirelessly searching for information. Early on, the Sheriff's Office enlisted the assistance of the Douglas County Search and Rescue, the FBI, and the Douglas County Major Crimes Team, which consists of investigators from the Sheriff's Office, Roseburg Police Department and Oregon State Police and in consultation with the Douglas County District Attorney's Office.
Those who live in the area or were traveling through on July 7th are urged to call (541) 440-4471 with any information which may be helpful to investigators. Reviewing video surveillance systems and dash cameras could provide valuable clues which will assist in solving the case. Residents can upload video or photographic footage by going to [www.dcso.com/publichelp]www.dcso.com/publichelp.
Hanks is described as a white female adult who is 5'02" tall, weighing 140lbs with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last known to be wearing a dark hoodie, jeans, yellow checkered Vans shoes and carrying a black backpack purse.
In order to protect the integrity of the investigation, additional details will not be made public at this time.
