A karaoke event at an area bar has had an outsized impact on schools in Coos Bay and North Bend.
According to Coos Health & Wellness, at least 30 new cases of COVID-19 — plus additional cases resulting from those — have been linked to the event, which may have included multiple days. Dr. Eric Gleason, a CHW spokesperson, declined to name the specific bar.
“These are the kinds of things we’ve been talking about since the beginning of this, that just don’t make sense to do,” Gleason said in a press conference Thursday. “They’re dangerous, and they impact the community as a whole in ways outside of the event that you think you’re going to.”
Gleason also said Thursday several school cohorts in the community have been required to quarantine due to confirmed exposure to the virus. At least some of those exposures were caused by cases stemming from the karaoke event, though Gleason didn’t specify which.
“It’s affected schools and cohorts, it’s affected livelihoods, because of karaoke,” he said. “So we need to be mindful of things, these are the reasons we say we need to take the precautions we do.”
In the Coos Bay School District, the impacted cohorts include a student exposure at Madison Elementary School and a student exposure at Sunset School. Earlier in the month, a case at Eastside School caused several other individuals to quarantine, according to Superintendent Bryan Trendell.
In the North Bend School District, a staff member at North Bay Elementary tested positive for the virus, causing a group of students there to quarantine.
For Gleason, the closures signal the outsized impact individual decisions to flout virus guidance can have on others.
“An individual’s idea that we’re going to go out, and we’re going to have a good time, that’s fine. But when we’re doing the things like sharing a microphone, and we’re not wearing our masks, we’re not maintaining social distance, that doesn’t just affect you,” he said.
The cases are the first reported in area schools in recent months. Trendell said the Coos Bay School District is using the quarantine and cleaning protocols it has been throughout the pandemic.
“It’s something we hadn’t had for a couple of months,” he said. “We got hit, boom, boom, with these two this week.”
Fourth, fifth and sixth graders in that district returned to in-person classes for the first time this academic year Jan. 25, just a few days before the latest exposures were announced.
Trendell said the district is still on track to bring seventh graders back to Blossom Gulch Feb. 1, since those students are the only grade in that building. Grades 8-12 are scheduled to return to classes Feb. 16, but Trendell said the district is still watching the county’s case rates to determine if that’ll be safe.
“If we have to quarantine a whole bunch of classrooms, and a whole bunch of staff, we’d have to shut down schools,” Trendell said. “We’ll keep watching.”
While he noted that case rates have generally been trending down over several weeks, he stressed that the district is directly impacted by cases in the community which come into schools.
Community members can’t let up on masks, social distancing and other virus precautions, he said.
“We’re relying on everyone as well as our own selves,” Trendell said. “What happens out in the community is the responsibility of everyone in the community, including myself.”
The virus is still spreading in the community in other ways, too. At least three students living on the Southwestern Oregon Community College campus have also tested positive for the virus, according to emails to the campus community from Jeffery Whitey, the college’s vice president of administrative services.
“All tracing activity is ongoing by CHW and notifications are occurring to any individuals who may be exposed. All isolation measures are per CHW and the College’s Covid plan,” Whitey wrote. “If you are not contacted by CHW then your risk of exposure is considered to be minimal or non-existent at this time.
The first of those cases was reported on Jan. 19, and the second on Jan. 22. The third was announced Jan. 29.
There are currently 275 students living in college housing, and the school’s campus has been closed to the public during the pandemic as the college follows guidance from state and local authorities, according to a college spokesperson.
The string of impacted schools comes as the county prepares to break yet another monthly COVID-19 record, according to Gleason. December saw 326 cases of the virus in the county, and January’s count was up to 325 by Thursday.
Cases are stemming from a variety of sources, including several large outbreaks, households and community spread according to Kelsey Orr, a CHW staff member.
“I’d say it’s kind of a mix of everything, and then some sporadic (cases), meaning we don’t have a connection at this time,” Orr said. “I think it’s just a mix of a lot of things.”
