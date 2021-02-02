Thirty-three of Oregon’s 36 counties reported decreases in virus case rates between this week and the last. Coos County was not one of them.
“I think ultimately it comes up to the fact that we have a bunch of adults in the community that still aren’t necessarily taking it seriously, and are doing just enough to maintain the spread in our area,” said Dr. Eric Gleason, a spokesperson for Coos Health & Wellness.
On Tuesday, the Oregon Health Authority published data showing the county reported 248 cases per 100,000 in population between Jan. 17 and 30. That’s up from 202 the week before, and 239 the week before that.
Meanwhile, the rest of the state is on a downward trend of virus cases: Oregon is reporting around 226 cases per 100,000 in population for the two weeks ending Jan. 30, compared to about 365 for the period ending Jan. 16.
Coos County also reported another worrying data point this week: As of Tuesday, 13 county residents were hospitalized with COVID-19, up from three just a week earlier.
“I think it’s safe to say that it’s probably not mild if you’re hospitalized,” Gleason said of the status of hospitalized COVID patients.
As of Tuesday morning, 11 of those individuals were admitted at Bay Area Hospital, according to a hospital spokesperson.
Among the three counties in the state reporting increased case rates week-over-week, only two reported increases in test positivity alongside their higher case rates.
Those were Coos County (which now reports a test positivity rate around 9.5%) and tiny Sherman County (where a handful of cases among its 1,700 residents can drastically impact its per-person data).
What’s more, the county’s increase in cases is different than ones it has experienced previously. While previous spikes came with known outbreaks and holidays, this spike has been much harder for case investigators to attribute to any particular thing.
“A month ago when we were having that increase, it was easy to say we were having some large outbreaks that were problems,” Gleason said. “We really can’t say that right now. We have a lot of little things that are happening. Just a lot of community spread.”
Still, January saw the county’s largest spike in virus cases since the pandemic began, with 329 just surpassing December’s 327, according to CHW.
CHW officials confirmed Tuesday that a karaoke party contributed significantly to the spread of the virus in the county.
“We’ve got to not have group activities — especially group activities where we scream at each other to ‘Come on Eileen,’” Gleason said. “These aren’t responsible things.”
The karaoke event took place at an area bar, which Gleason declined to name, citing the privacy of the bar’s owners and attendees despite the party’s ripple effect.
According to Gleason, it took place during the two-week period in December and January when the county had dropped to a lower tier of virus restrictions. That meant the bar was legally allowed to be open for in-person dining at the time, though it remains unclear if the crowd was under 25% of the bar’s capacity as required by the state.
Since then, CHW has attributed at least 30 cases of the virus directly to that event, as well as additional cases from second- and third-degree contacts to the party’s attendees.
And those cases have already impacted the community. Public health staff have traced some cases which forced the quarantine of multiple area school groups back to the karaoke event.
“Those youth that were directly affected by some adult that went to this event that ended up in them not being able to go to school, they’re pretty significantly impacted,” Gleason said.
Vaccines continue to be a glimmer of hope on the horizon for the county’s virus picture. Around 3,775 people in the county have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and CHW has launched a vaccine interest form at cooshealthandwellness.org.
But Gleason said avoiding group gatherings, maintaining social distance and wearing a face mask are still critical for slowing the record-high spread of the virus in the county.
“We need to come together,” Gleason said. “This is an all-hands-on-deck approach. It has to be. Or we continue down this road — and it’s not going well for us at this point.”
