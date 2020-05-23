OREGON — People have asked whether it’s OK to host a small Memorial Day BBQ with close friends. A small backyard barbeque with family and close friends is a great alternative to traveling this holiday weekend.
Just remember: Keep physical distancing of 6 feet or more between anyone who doesn't live together in the same household, and be vigilant about washing your hands. If grandparents are joining, it’s safest for everyone to wear a face covering.
In Multnomah and Washington counties, social gatherings must be limited to 10 people or less. In other parts of the state that are now in Phase 1 of reopening, slightly larger social gatherings of up to 25 people are allowed and still require physical distancing.
Remember: Smaller is safer.
Find more recommendations in the Governor’s Memorial Day Weekend FAQs.
Staying close to home as Oregon reopens
As counties reopen across Oregon, we’re asking you to stay local and close to home—meaning less than 50 miles in urban areas.
We know it may be tempting to visit other parts of the state but staying local will help prevent the spread of COVID-19 to areas where it may not currently be circulating. Thank you for your efforts to keep your neighbors safe and healthy.
What to know if you're visiting local state parks
Some Oregon State Parks are open, so feel free to visit those close to you. Before you go, check out the park map at https://bit.ly/oprd-c19map to see the status of all parks and available services and facilities, including hours of operation. Additional information and FAQs are on the Oregon State Parks COVID-19 page.
Note that camping remains closed through June 8, but will resume at some parks on a limited basis June 9. The park status map will also include information about camping availability as of that date.
How do I practice food safety this weekend?
If you are having a gathering, you might wonder about possibility of getting COVID-19 from food and food products. There is currently no evidence that ingestion of food is associated with transmission of COVID-19.
Like other viruses, it is possible that the virus that causes COVID-19 can survive on surfaces or objects, which is why it’s so important to keep your hands and kitchen clean like you always do.
We recommend:
• Washing your hands after handling food packaging, after removing food from the packaging, before you prepare food for eating and before you eat.
• Practicing good hand hygiene by washing your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
• Frequently cleaning and disinfecting surfaces.
• Handling and preparing food safely, including keeping raw meat separate from other foods, refrigerating perishable foods, and cooking meat to the right temperature to kill harmful germs.
Learn more from the Oregon Department of Agriculture and the U.S Food and Drug Administration.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In