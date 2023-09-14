Coos Forest Protective Association

Weather conditions continue to elevate fire danger along the south coast prompting Coos Forest Protective Association (CFPA) to impose a Level II (2) industrial closure in CS-1 & CS-4, and a Level III (3) industrial closure in CS-2, CS-5, SK-1, and SK-2 for all lands protected by CFPA. The closure will take effect at 12:01 AM Friday, September 15, 2023.

 The Level II (Limited Shutdown) prohibits the following from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.:

  • operation of power saws, except at loading sites
  • feller-bunchers with rotary head saws
  • cable yarding
  • blasting
  • welding, cutting, or grinding of metal

The Level III (Restricted Shutdown) industrial closure prohibits cable yarding (except that gravity operated logging systems employing non-motorized carriages or approved motorized carriages may operate between 8 p.m. and 1 p.m. when all blocks and moving lines are suspended 10 feet above the ground except the line between the carriage and the chokers and during rigging). The following are permitted between 8 p.m. and 1 p.m. where mechanized equipment capable of constructing fireline is immediately available to quickly reach and effectively attack a fire start:

  • ground-based operations
  • power saws on ground-based operations
  • rotary head saw feller-bunchers with a continuous Firewatch
  • non-rotary head saw feller-bunchers
  • tethered logging systems

The following are permitted to operate between 8p.m. and 1p.m. in a Level III:

  • power saws at loading sites
  • loading and hauling of any product or material
  • blasting
  • welding, cutting, or grinding of metal
  • any other spark emitting operation not specifically mentioned

For more information on fire prevention restrictions, you can find CFPA on the web at www.coosfpa.net, call the closure line at 541-267-1789 or follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

