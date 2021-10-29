A COVID-19 vaccination clinic planned this week got an unexpected boost after federal and state governments approved booster vaccines for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.
The result was a long line of cars at the drive-through clinic hosted by FEMA, the Oregon Health Authority and Coos Health & Wellness.
Kevin McVeigh with OHA said the long line of people is exactly what he hoped to see.
"We opened at 11, and it's been nonstop," he said. "We do testing, too, but that hasn't been too many."
Instead, hundreds of people waited patiently, most to get a booster shot of the Moderna vaccine. When vaccines first become available in January and February, Moderna was the only vaccine available in Coos County. As a result, many of those eligible for booster shots were Moderna users, which led to a run on the booster shot that was approved Friday.
On Monday, the first day of the clinic, 158 people went through the line in seven hours. Of those, 149 were receiving the Moderna booster, three received Pfizer boosters, two received the Johnson & Johnson booster and two received first shots.
"Ninety percent of everything we've done in the last four days has been the Moderna booster," McVeigh.
The FEMA mobile vaccination unit uses a bus from Yankee Bus Lines, moving from city to city to offer vaccine shots. The tour in Oregon started in Bookings and moved to Port Orford last week. McVeigh said the bus is like a rolling pharmacy that stores the vaccines, even Pfizer which has to be stored a 77 degrees below zero.
"We have a medical grade refrigerator to store our vaccines," he said. "We thaw them, we keep them refrigerated ad they're good for 30 days."
McVeigh said making the Moderna booster eligible changed the how the clinic worked. The first two days in Port Orford around 10 people a day attended. On Friday, when Moderna was approved for boosters, that jumped to 130.
The bus moved to the Pony Village Mall on Sunday, and the clinic opened to long lines Monday morning.
"It's been pretty successful," McVeigh said. "We're fortunate the wind and rain haven't been too bad."
The team FEMA put together includes nine vaccinators, all nurses or EMTs, a pharmacist and several non-clinical volunteers who are tasked with registering people as they come up.
The clinic at the mall will run through October 31, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. When the clinic ends Sunday night, the bus and the workers will move to the courthouse annex in Reedsport for a week before finishing in Florence for a week. All of the stops are intentionally in smaller communities.
"Part of Oregon Health Authority's mission is to do outreach to people who don't have insurance, don't have as much on site," McVeigh said. "Portland and Eugene have large medical resources. When you get to rural Oregon, that changes fast."
Despite being in rural Oregon and seeing big crowds, McVeigh said all three vaccines will be available for free, rain or shine.
"We're not going go run out," he said. "We can resupply. We have a great supply system in Oregon. Coos Health & Wellness has been a great partner. They brought me some Moderna."
McVeigh also applauded the mall for hosting the event and for letting the bus plug into its electricity for the refrigerated units.
McVeigh said if you need a booster or need your first or second doses of the vaccine, the clinic is there to help through Sunday.
"We're doing people now who got their first doses from February to April," McVeigh said. "If you got it in June and July, you'll have to wait. We're following CDC guidelines."
Phi Lam joined the tour around Oregon as the pharmacist in charge of the medicine. Lam is from California, but the signed up with FEMA because he believes getting people vaccinated is vital during COVID.
"This is my second deployment," he said. "I believe in vaccines and I believe in COVID. Every shot is a lifesaver. I'm very happy to see a lot of cars. When I see cars, it means we're doing something good."
Evelyn Mason from Port Angeles, Washington leads the medical team at the clinic. She has worked with FEMA for 10 months, traveling through Pennsylvania, Texas and Oregon.
Mason said she was excited to see the turnout Tuesday.
"It's not typical for this or customary to have this many people, but I am excited," she said. "Since they've introduced the booster, we've had a good turnout."
