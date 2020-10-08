OREGON — We know you have questions about OHA’s workplace outbreak reporting, and we have answers.
An outbreak is defined as two or more cases linked to the same worksite who have disease onset in the same 14-day period. OHA’s COVID-19 Weekly Report names businesses that have 30 or more workers total and five or more people who have COVID-19.
These people may be employees, or close contacts and family members of employees. Close contact means being within six feet of someone who has COVID-19 for at least 15 minutes cumulatively.
When a workplace outbreak reaches 20 or more cases, OHA reports it in the next daily press release, posted on OHA’s COVID-19 News page, as well as in this newsletter.
To learn more, read OHA’s frequently asked questions about workplace outbreak reporting.
Outbreaks at four workplaces reach 20 or more cases
On Wednesday, Oct. 7, OHA reported outbreaks at four workplaces. At each facility, the case count includes all persons linked to the outbreak, which may include household members and other close contacts to an employee. State and county public health officials are working with the businesses and facilities to address the outbreak and protect the health of workers.
New Season Foods Company outbreak at 20 cases
An outbreak of 20 cases of COVID-19 has been reported at New Season Foods Company in Washington County. The case count includes all persons linked to the outbreak, which may include household members and other close contacts to an employee.
The outbreak investigation started on Sept. 23, but the initial case count was below the threshold for public disclosure. State and county public health officials are working with the business to address the outbreak and protect the health of workers.
COVID-19 outbreak at Oregon State Hospital at 20 cases
An outbreak of 20 cases of COVID-19 has been reported at Oregon State Hospital in Marion County. The case count includes all persons linked to the outbreak, which may include household members and other close contacts to an employee.
The outbreak investigation started on July 13, but the initial case count was below the threshold for public disclosure. State and county public health officials are working with Oregon State Hospital to address the outbreak and protect the health of workers.
COVID-19 workplace outbreak at 21 cases
An outbreak of 21 cases of COVID-19 has been reported at McDonald’s (245 Barnett Rd, Medford) in Jackson County. The case count includes all persons linked to the outbreak, which may include household members and other close contacts to an employee.
The outbreak investigation started on Sept. 6, but the initial case count was below the threshold for public disclosure. State and county public health officials are working with the business to address the outbreak and protect the health of workers.
COVID-19 outbreak at correctional facility at 41 cases
An outbreak of 41 cases of COVID-19 has been reported at Oregon State Correctional Institution in Marion County. The case count includes all persons linked to the outbreak, which may include household members and other close contacts to an employee.
The outbreak investigation started on Sept. 28, but the initial case count was below the threshold for public disclosure. State and county public health officials are working with the correctional facility to address the outbreak and protect the health of workers.
OHA Weekly Report shows slight increase in new daily cases
OHA’s Weekly Report, released Wednesday, shows that during the week of Monday, Sept. 28 through Sunday, Oct. 4, 2,055 new cases of COVID-19 infection were reported — up 3% from last week’s tally of 1,999.
The number of newly tested people decreased by 7% to 22,548, while the percentage of positive tests increased slightly to 6.3$. Twenty-five Oregon residents were reported to have died in association with COVID-19 — up from 18 the previous week.
The number hospitalized was 119, down from 143 the previous week.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In