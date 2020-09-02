SOUTH COAST — As people prepare for the upcoming holiday weekend, it is not easy to decline invitations to the get-togethers they used to have with friends and family. It’s hard for many to understand how being with friends and loved ones could be what puts them and those they care about at risk for getting or spreading COVID-19.
The Oregon State Health Officer Dr. Dean Sidelinger shared the following story about how COVID-19 spread throughout a community starting from a seemingly harmless family gathering:
Ten people got together for a family party, and two people at the party were likely infectious at the time, though they did not have symptoms. In total, those two cases have led to 20 reported cases spread across 10 households. At least two of the people work with vulnerable populations. One person lived in a multi-generational house with family members with high-risk conditions. So even though the people who went to the party weren’t at higher risk for complications, many of the people who got sick potentially exposed people who are more vulnerable.
However when done safely, a small gathering held with plenty of space could be the social boost everyone needs right now. Here are some keys tips to help people throw a safe and thoughtful Labor Day Holiday gathering for their family and friends:
- Limit your social gatherings outside your household to no more than 10 people in accordance to Phase II guidelines.
- Have guests stay home if sick. Screen guests as they arrive for symptoms or exposure to others that have been sick.
- If possible, host your small gathering outdoors rather than indoors.
- Ensure enough space so everyone is able to social distance from each other.
- Wear a face covering indoors and outside when you can’t maintain 6 feet of physical distance from people outside your household.
- Provide hand sanitizer and cleaning supplies, and remind guests to wash hands frequently.
- Sanitize frequently touched items (such as condiments and serving cutlery), especially before eating or drinking.
- Task one person to serve food and limit guests from gathering in food serving areas, such as in kitchens or near grills. Provide single-use condiments, plates and cutlery, napkins. Wash and sanitize reusable items.
- Or serve food that is grab-and-go. Create a menu of single serve foods, like salads and dips that can be served in individual small containers.
- Plan activities where social distance can be maintained and sanitize frequently touched items, like frisbees, balls, or other sports equipment.
- Use touchless garbage cans and sanitize hands immediately after handling trash.
- Keep a guest list for potential contact tracing.
For any questions regarding COVID-19, visit the Coos Health & Wellness website at https://cooshealthandwellness.org/public-health/novel-coronavirus-2019-covid-19/ for the most recent guidance, or email them at covid19.questions@chw.coos.or.us.
