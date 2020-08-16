COOS COUNTY — If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, such as fever, cough or shortness of breath, please contact your healthcare provider. If you have flu-like symptoms or have reason to think you might have COVID-19, let your healthcare provider know before you visit. This will help avoid exposing anyone else at the provider’s facility.
Each provider will determine if testing is appropriate based on your symptoms, risk factors and test availability. No testing can be done without a provider’s referral to testing.
If you are unable to reach your doctor or do not have one, you may call the Coos County COVID-19 Hotline at 541-266-1650 and press option #1.
You may also access the Oregon Health Authority’s Testing in Oregon website for a list of testing locations: https://govstatus.egov.com/or-oha-covid-19-testing Please call ahead to confirm that testing is still being done at that site and what steps you need to take before arriving at the test site.
Due to an increase in demand, there may be longer than usual wait times for testing and results in certain areas.
Please remember that it is up to us, as a community, to be the best public health stewards we can be. If you have any questions regarding COVID-19, please visit our website at https://cooshealthandwellness.org/public-health/novel-coronavirus-2019-covid-19/ for the most recent guidance, or email us at covid19.questions@chw.coos.or.us and we will work to respond to your question in a timely manner.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In