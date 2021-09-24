During National Prostate Cancer Awareness Month, Southern Coos Hospital and Health Center rededicates itself to supporting those diagnosed with prostate cancer through research, education and access to prevention, treatment and follow-up care and support.
If you are over the age of 50 (earlier if you have a family history) it is time to start discussing routine prostate cancer screenings as well as establishing baseline PSA levels with your primary care provider.
During the month of September, Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center wants to help you take charge of your health and is offering free PSA testing with an order from your primary care provider. You can get same day results.
For information and to make an appointment, call Southern Coos Hospital at 541-347-2426.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In