HIV Alliance is co-hosting a special substance use disorder training and discussion on the Oregon coast. Our goal is to enhance public and professional knowledge of Substance Use Disorders (SUD) and recovery.
This event will share the most current tools and methods of treating SUD and aims to reduce the stigmas associated with addiction and recovery. Professionals from medicine, counseling, nursing, criminal justice, social work, and education are hosting the event.
Our hope is to facilitate conversations and partnerships with a variety of community organizations, while sharing community resources, programs, and outreach services available for SUD and recovery in our community. This event is being co-hosted by the Lower Umpqua Hospital District, Adapt Treatment, Trillium Community Health Plan, Douglas Public Health Network, and Boulder.
The event will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. April 17 at the Reedsport Community Center.
Overdoses have become more common in Oregon primarily due to increased fentanyl contamination in the drug supply. Fentanyl is a highly potent and deadly synthetic opioid, which can be added to substances without the consumer’s knowledge.
In their 2021 summary, the Oregon Health Authority reports that across the state between 2019 and 2020, fentanyl-related overdoses increased by over three hundred percent.
According to local nonprofit HIV Alliance, improving widespread knowledge and availability of overdose prevention resources is key to addressing Oregon’s opioid epidemic and ending overdose deaths. Naloxone, or Narcan, is an FDA-approved medication that can be administered to individuals who show signs of overdose.
Naloxone is an opioid antagonist and is highly effective at rapidly reversing an overdose, including those related to fentanyl. Reports of multiple doses of naloxone being required has been increasingly common in recent years due to fentanyl’s widespread presence.
HIV Alliance was founded in Eugene in 1994 with a mission to support individuals living with HIV and prevent new HIV infections. Over its 28 years, the agency has grown to offer a range of programs that respond to unmet health needs of people living with and at-risk for HIV in Oregon. HIV Alliance now serves more than 1,200 people living with HIV across 15 counties.
For more information, please contact Dane Zahner at dzahner@allianceor.org
