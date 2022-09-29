Hit and Run injures man walking to work

On September 28, 2022 at approximately 07:15 A.M. Coos Bay Police responded to reports of a male subject yelling for help in the area of Johnson Ave. and S. Broadway.
Officers arrived and contacted a male subject who was injured and confused. After reviewing camera footage in the area, it was determined that the subject was struck by a vehicle traveling southbound at the intersection at approximately 06:10 A.M.
The victim, identified as Chase Jones, a 20-year-old male from North Bend, Oregon, was transported to Bay Area Hospital for treatment of significant internal injuries.
The Coos Bay Police department is seeking assistance from anyone who may have knowledge of the incident or was in the area at the time of the crash. If you have info regarding this case, please call Coos Bay P.D. at 541-269-8911.
