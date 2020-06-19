PORTLAND — COVID-19 positive or presumptive cases over the past week have exceeded any other week since the pandemic began, according to the Oregon Health Authority.
COVID-19 also claimed 12 lives this week, including one life on Friday, raising the state’s death toll to 188, the Oregon Health Authority reported. Other deaths this week include two on Sunday, four on Monday, two on Tuesday, one on Wednesday and four on Thursday.
A new confirmed case was reported in Coos County on Thursday. The test was conducted at Bay Area Hospital and is the 31st positive case in the county with two presumptive positives in the area (see related story).
OHA reported 206 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Friday, bringing the state total to 6,572.
OHA reported 278 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Tuesday — the highest the state has seen since the pandemic began. Monday's number of cases was 184 cases. Wednesday, OHA reported 122 cases, Thursday 148 cases and Friday 206 cases.
The new cases reported on Tuesday were in the following counties: Clackamas (21), Crook (1), Hood River (1), Jackson (1), Jefferson (1), Josephine (1), Klamath (8), Lane (1), Lincoln (17), Marion (22), Morrow (2), Multnomah (42), Umatilla (1), Union (119), Wasco (1), Washington (37), Yamhill (2).
Tuesday's increased numbers are consistent with a recent trend of more cases in the state, according to the OHA. The increase in cases is due to workplace outbreaks as well as potential spread in the community, not tied to a known case.
The 119 cases in Union County were related to the Lighthouse United Pentecostal Church in Island City, close to La Grande in Eastern Oregon. There were 99 positive or presumptive cases in Union County on Monday. Of the 236 cases in that county, 214 were revealed after the church hosted a testing clinic, according to a press release from the Union County Center for Human Development.
The spike puts Union County at the top in the state per capita with 236 cases, which is also the largest single outbreak the state has seen. However, there have been no COVID-19 deaths in Union County.
Oregon’s 175th COVID-19 death is a 95-year-old woman in Multnomah County, who tested positive on May 13 and died on June 8, at her residence. She had underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s 176th COVID-19 death is a 70-year-old woman in Washington County, who tested positive on May 4 and died on June 8, at Portland Providence Medical Center. She did not have underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s 177th COVID-19 death is a 78-year-old woman in Clackamas County, who tested positive on June 6 and died on June 12 in her residence. She had underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s 178th COVID-19 death is an 85-year-old man in Clackamas County, who tested positive on June 5 and died on June 14 in his residence. He had underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s 179th COVID-19 death is a 65-year-old woman in Clackamas County, who tested positive on June 5 and died on June 12 in her residence. She had underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s 180th COVID-19 death is a 75-year-old woman in Clackamas County, who tested positive on June 4 and died on June 11 in her residence. She had underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s 181st COVID-19 death is an 89-year-old man in Clackamas County, who tested positive on June 13 and died on June 15, in his residence. He had underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s 182nd COVID-19 death is an 85-year-old woman in Marion County, who tested positive on June 11 and died on June 13, at Salem Hospital. She had underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s 183rd COVID-19 death is a 95-year-old woman in Clackamas County, who tested positive on June 4 and died on June 11. Her place of death is being confirmed. She had underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s 184th COVID-19 death is an 82-year-old woman in Marion County, who tested positive on June 4 and died June 14. Her place of death is being confirmed. She had underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s 185th COVID-19 death is a 78-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on June 11 and died June 15 in his residence. He had underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s 186th COVID-19 death is an 89-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on June 6 and died June 16. His place of death is being confirmed. He had underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s 187th COVID-19 death is an 87-year-old man in Clackamas County who became symptomatic May 13, after close contact with a confirmed case, and died May 23. His place of death is being confirmed. He had underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s 188th COVID-19 death is an 84-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on June 3 and died June 10, in her residence. She had underlying medical conditions.
For more information, visit https://govstatus.egov.com/OR-OHA-COVID-19.
OHA releases Weekly Report
On Wednesday, OHA released its COVID-19 Weekly Report, which outlines data and trends on outbreaks and other epidemiological information collected over the last week. This week’s report shows that during the week from Monday, June 8, through Sunday, June 14, OHA recorded 898 new cases of COVID-19 infection, a 44% increase from the previous week. In addition, 16 Oregonians were reported to have died, compared with 10 deaths in the preceding week. In that same week, the number of COVID-19 tests reported (24,708) increased substantially (35%) compared to the preceding week while the percentage of tests positive remained approximately the same (3.1% vs. 3.0% during preceding week).
In this week’s report there are several new figures that shed light on additional trends. These depict weekly trends in reported COVID-19 cases by epidemiologic link to other known cases, age, sex, race, and ethnicity.
New outbreak reported
An outbreak of 20 cases of COVID-19 has been reported at Teeny Foods in Multnomah County. The case count includes all persons linked to the outbreak, which may include household members and other close contacts to an employee. The outbreak investigation started on June 8, but the initial case count was below the threshold for public disclosure.
State and county public health officials are working with this business to address the outbreak and protect the health of workers.
Medicaid Enrollment Report posted
This week, the Oregon Health Authority has begun posting a weekly Medicaid enrollment report. The report, which will be posted on Tuesdays on OHA’s COVID-19 page, lists the increase in Medicaid enrollment over the previous week, as well as the total increase since the COVID-19 emergency declaration March 8. This week’s snapshot shows that as of June 15, 2020, there are 1,149,620 members enrolled in Oregon Health Plan, an increase of 3,990 members over the past week (0.35%) and 70,007 members since the emergency declaration (6.48%). Please note that the chart marks snapshots of enrollment actuals produced every week. This data is preliminary and represents a point in time measurement of enrollment. It does not include retroactive eligibility changes. OHP data is finalized 90 days after the month ends to allow for retroactive enrollments.
