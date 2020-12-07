Make sure everything’s plugged in and shining, Coos County. Christmas light judging for Christmas at the Coast will take place Dec. 7 through Dec. 12.
Lighting judges Catherine Walworth (Christmas at the Coast organizer) and Andrew Lamar (of Lamar Family Lights in Empire) will drive to all the registered addresses during that week to award the Best House and Best Business honors. They want to see it all.
Move the car out of the way. Plug in your last string of lights. Let it shine.
“You’ve already done a great job lifting spirits all over the county, and two trophies are waiting to reward you,” Walworth said. Designed and built to resemble old-fashioned Christmas bulbs, the trophies turn colors when plugged in.
If your lights display is up but you didn't get your address on the list, everyone who drives by thanks you. You have done wonders for our spirits this year, and perhaps next year we'll get you on the official list in time for judging.
