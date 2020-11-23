With the county's COVID-19 case numbers going in the "wrong direction," local health officials are encouraging residents to limit the size and makeup of their Thanksgiving gatherings.
"Even one household is going to reduce the spread exponentially," Becky Fairhurst, a case investigator with Coos Health & Wellness, told a press conference Monday. "That would be making a difference."
While gatherings of family and friends are time-honored holiday traditions, they're also where people start to forget about some key COVID-19 precautions more than they would in public spaces.
"That's why I think we see a significant number of cases that stem from these gatherings, is because we let our guard down, we're comfortable in that situation," said Eric Gleason, CHW's assistant director.
The Oregon Health Authority recommends keeping Thanksgiving gatherings limited to two households, with a maximum of six people. Even around trusted friends and family members, Gleason advises maintaining social distance, regular hand-washing and wearing face coverings while together.
"We're uncomfortable when we go to the gas station, or when we have to get out and go to a store where we don't know the people that are in there," Gleason said. "And that's actually less likely to get you sick than the people that you are comfortable with."
Even a single case of the virus at a gathering can have an impact — especially if a gathering is a large group, or has high-risk attendees, Gleason said.
What's more, an increase in cases in the community impacts CHW's ability to conduct contact tracing. Fairhurst said it "wouldn't take a whole lot more" COVID-19 spread before CHW wouldn't be able to do all of the case investigation that it feels is necessary to control the spread.
Cases impact schools, too: Last week's metrics put the county above the rate that allows school districts to open more in-person classes, and more increases could push reopenings further down the line. (Metrics for the week of Nov. 23 weren't released by publication time.)
Still, Gleason said the choice to have smaller, safer gatherings is an individual one.
"So, does it make sense to have a smaller gathering? Enjoy the holiday in whatever fashion you can based on those stipulations, and know that you get to spend another one with (loved ones) later?" Gleason said. "Or do you gamble?"
Coos County saw 12 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend, bringing it to 390 cases since the pandemic began. Three in the county are currently hospitalized with the virus.
Since the beginning of November, the county has already reported 125 cases of the virus. October saw 101 cases of the virus.
