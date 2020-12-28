New COVID-19 data continued to trickle in over a long holiday weekend.
In Coos Bay, an outbreak among patients and staff at the Life Care Center skilled nursing facility has expanded to include over 60 total cases and one virus-related death.
Officials in Coos County reported 32 new cases of the virus since Wednesday, breaking 700 total cases. Six in the county have died with the virus since the pandemic began.
As of Monday morning, three people are hospitalized with the virus in Coos County.
In Curry County, state health officials reported 18 new cases of the virus, bringing its total to 272 since the pandemic began. Three people have died in the county with the virus.
Douglas County saw 42 new cases over the holiday weekend, making a total of 1,358. In all, 37 in the county have died with the virus.
Statewide, just under 500 people were hospitalized with the virus as of Sunday, including around 100 in intensive care.
Officials from the Oregon Health Authority reported about 3,700 new cases since Wednesday, though the holiday weekend caused some reporting delays that won’t be reflected until this week. OHA also reported 24 new virus-related deaths.
Coos Heath & Wellness is reporting an increase in cases which can’t be linked to another case, which could indicate the virus is spreading more rapidly.
“We do not know if this is due to people not providing information or that we have an increase in community spread,” wrote Katrinka McReynolds, a CHW spokesperson, in a press release Thursday. “Not providing information to contact tracers will only increase this issue and increase the number of cases that we will see in our county.”
CHW case investigators urge individuals to cooperate with case investigators and contact tracers. Without it, infected individuals could unknowingly give the virus to others, leading to uncontrolled spread.
What’s more, CHW officials say individuals who suspect they have COVID-19 should still get tested, so the agency can isolate other presumptive cases.
“We can’t make a presumptive (positive case) off of a presumptive case (contact),” said Becky Fairhurst, a CHW case investigator. “We have to have a confirmed case to be able to make other people presumptive.”
In spite of some claims otherwise, choosing not to get tested or cooperate with CHW experts doesn’t help the community reduce its virus case count, according to Eric Gleason, CHW’s assistant director.
“If you’re doing it to ‘keep the numbers down,’ it’s a misguided approach to what it is that you’re trying to do, because now the case investigators can’t make sure that that tracing is done and know all the people that could’ve been affected,” Gleason said. “It becomes a very dangerous game to play, and I don’t know what the endgame or what the upside of that is.”
At the very least, individuals who think they may have contracted the virus should contact CHW's case investigators at 541-266-6700 to receive information about their possible spread, Gleason said.
By Christmas Eve, the state reported that over 14,500 people statewide had received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. That includes over 300 in Coos County, over 30 in Curry County and just under 200 in Douglas County.
So far, vaccines have been largely reserved for health care workers and skilled nursing facility staff and patients. According to the state’s data, over half of vaccine recipients so far are between the ages of 30 and 49.
Another 57,000 doses of the vaccine are expected to be shipped to Oregon this week.
The excitement that vaccine doses are generating are a reason to be hopeful, according to Gleason.
“We have a reason to be somewhat optimistic that the beginning phase of vaccine disbursement has been fairly well received,” he said.
