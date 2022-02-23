There are some big changes in store for how information related to COVID-19 is spread in Coos County.
Coos Health and Wellness, which has been the primary source of local information such as daily cases, hospitalizations and deaths, announced last week that it would be changing its mission due to the ever-changing world of COVID.
Basically, rather than having the county’s health agency continue to remind people to take precautions, Dr. Eric Gleason said it is time for individuals to take personal responsibility.
“Starting in March, the public health department is going to be shifting from a lead role to a community support role,” a press release signed by Public Health Director Anthony Arton read. “Most of us have either had the virus or have had the vaccine that helps protect against the most severe impacts of COVID, we all know the basic safety protocols and the risk. Therefore, it is time for YOU to take the lead with your life and your family. We will continue to post information and spread awareness. We will continue to assist high risk facilities so we can continue our mission of protecting the most vulnerable. COVID is here to stay, and it will continue to mutate and disrupt our lives, but the hope is our immune systems have encountered the virus/vaccine enough to reduce the severe impacts and more treatments are coming in the near future to assist those that do experience severe symptoms.”
Gleason, who serves as assistant director, said after two years of COVID, Coos Health and Wellness is ready to move on to something else.
“All of us are extremely tired, extremely stressed, extremely burned out at this point,” Gleason said. “I don’t think we can let our guard down. It’s not over for us by any stretch.”
As of Thursday, Coos Health and Wellness reported 10,289 total cases since the pandemic began. There are 570 active cases, 12 people in the hospital and 138 people have died after contracting the virus. That includes two new deaths reported in the last week.
Gleason said it is clear Coos County has peaked in the Omincron variant and cases are declining. But he said the risk of COVID is not isappearing even as Oregon plans to lift some of the restrictions that have been in place.
“With the mask mandates being pulled, the numbers will rise,” Gleason said. “When we take away preventative measures, we’re still going to have spikes, we’re still going to have numbers. We’re going to have classroom spread, especially if they remove mask mandates. It will probably happen pretty quickly.”
With the emphasis moving to indiviuals, COVID Lead Becky Fairhurst, urged the community to remember the steps that have been encouraged for the last two years.
“You know what to do,” she said. “Everybody knows what should happen.”
Coos Health and Wellness reminds people of the seven steps to remain safe during the pandemic.
1. Get vaccinated and keep up to date with your boosters. Even if new variants arise, this will help keep your immune system ready to fight and prevent severe illness.
2. Keep at-home tests ready in your cabinet, but regardless be mindful about not going to work if you do not feel well.
3. For employers, consider moving workers to remote work if/when possible. Re-evaluate PTO/Sick leave policies that reduce risk of workers feeling obligated to come to work.
4. If you were recently positive with COVID, please wear a mask around others five days after recovery as a precaution.
5. Continue to educate yourself on the most up to date information. Follow Coos Health & Wellness for new guidance and all other information we share to prevent disease and injuries.
6. Understand your risk and use precautions moving forward. Wear a mask when you feel the need to, continue to wash your hands, and stay away from others when they are not feeling well.
7. Eat healthy, get exercise and manage your stress, not just to fight COVID, but to keep yourself healthy enough to live a long life.
