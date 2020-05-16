COOS COUNTY — As Coos County, and counties across the state, begin to reopen, there is still a concern over the spread of COVID-19.
“I don’t think we’re ever going to be, from a public health perspective, 100 percent ready. We’re always prepared for what could be around the corner: planning for the worst and hoping for the best,” said Eric Gleason of Coos Health and Wellness on Wednesday.
On Thursday the county was approved to reopen select businesses on Friday. But regardless of when things began to open up, Coos Health and Wellness explained that there will be a continued risk factor.
“We could be having the same conversation a month from now or two months from now. I wouldn’t necessarily say that we would be against reopening, we’re just certainly being cautious and trying to make sure that we have everything in case,” said Coos Health and Wellness epidemiologist Brian Leon.
During a press conference on Thursday morning, Governor Kate Brown echoed similar concerns.
“As I said last week, as we reopen parts of our economy, we know and expect that there may be an uptick in new coronavirus cases. Reopening any part of our state comes with risk. The virus is still very dangerous and until there is a reliable treatment or vaccine, unfortunately, we will not be able to go back to life as we knew it. Not here in Oregon or, frankly, anywhere,” said Brown.
Across the state there have 3,479 positive cases of COVID-19. In Coos County there have been 28 positive cases in addition to two presumptive cases.
With counties opening up, Coos Health and Wellness cited a concern for individuals from other areas coming to Coos County.
“There are some aspects to our geography, though, that are of course a concern. One of them being that this is a tourist area. We’re entering peak tourism season and people have been itching to recreate,” said Leon.
On Thursday the Mill Casino announced plans to reopen next Monday. This would be the first casino in the state to reopen.
If there were to be an increased spread of the coronavirus that proved difficult to track, state officials and local health officials have said that there could be a time when businesses could again be forced to close.
“I’ve had conversations with the commissioners in the last few days, they’re also aware of that as a concern and are fully prepared to adjust accordingly in the event that we have a spike. I think we can go into this knowing that we’re never really going to be 100% ready but we will be as ready as we can given the circumstances that we have,” said Gleason.
Oregon Health Administration director Pat Allen further explained that risk will continue to be associated with this opening.
“Until we have an effective vaccine or treatment for COVID-19, testing, tracing and isolating are the only tools we have to continue to suppress disease in Oregon without returning to business shutdowns and other extreme tools,” said Allen.
“Reopening is a team sport. It’s not going to work if some people follow the rules and other people don’t. If people decide to travel whether it’s to tourist destinations or other counties that are opening up services. We need to take this slowly, we need to take this one step at a time. We need everyone on the team to do their part.”
