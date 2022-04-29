The Oregon State Police and the Coos County Major Crimes Team are investigating an incident that occurred in the Coos County area during 2021. Detectives are seeking to identify a Hispanic male and his vehicle, an older model white Ford Ranger. Anyone with information on the identify of the subject or the vehicle are asked to contact OSP’s Dispatch Center at 800-442-0776 or *OSP (*677) from your mobile phone. Reference Case number SP21-217841.
