A Milwaukie, Oregon man believed to be at risk has been reported missing the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.
71-year-old Robert “Bob” Anthony Stern of Milwaukie, Oregon was last heard from at approximately 1030 a.m. on Tuesday, May 23, 2023. At that time, he indicated he was going turkey hunting in the Umpqua Unit.
He has not been in contact with anyone since that time. His cell phone is currently powered off or out of service range. Deputies located an image of his vehicle taken in Myrtle Creek, Oregon the same day he was last heard from around 2:50 p.m.
Stern who is 6'01", 300 lbs with white hair and hazel eyes. He is believed to have been wearing camo clothing and dark boots. There are concerns that Stern may be suffering from a medical condition or event.
He should be driving his 2008 Red Dodge Dakota extended cab pickup with Oregon license plate 787EKB. There are white stickers depicting ducks on the back window and a silver toolbox in the bed of the pickup.
Anyone with information which may help in locating Stern is asked to contact the Douglas County Sheriff's Office at 541-440-4471 referencing case #23-1916.
