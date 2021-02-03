HAUSER ─ “We are the frontline in the sand dunes, as far as medical goes,” said Captain Lawrence Van Hoof with the Hauser Rural Fire Protection District.
And he said the protection district needs help from the public in raising donations to take care of its two ambulance vans.
The district’s vans are used on the dunes, covering an area that stretches from the North Spit down to Ten Mile Creek. Those vans, Van Hoof said, require maintenance and will soon need to be replaced.
“All of our money is either donated through the Dunes Rescue Program or through grant money,” he said of the protection district’s dune coverage. “Our dunes rescue is not tax-dollar funded.”
Right now, the two vans being used are several years old. Van Hoof said that everything from the light bars to tires need replacing. To get just one new van, he said it could cost anywhere from $150,000 to $200,000.
“We take pride that we have the vans, and when a patient is inside, they’re set up just like an ambulance,” Van Hoof said. “When we take an ambulance crew out, they bring their medications and load their portable gear into our vehicles. We will transport the patient out to the parking lots or to the landing zones, wherever we need to have the patient picked up for more advanced care.”
Van Hoof said the vans are used 95 percent of the time in the dunes, which is “what makes them so special and elite.” The vans are set up to run the dunes, along the North Spit and the beaches.
“Ambulances do not go out there,” he said. “The wear and tear from sand dunes … everyone who has been out there knows how the sand gets in the bearings, seals and shocks. The sand tears vehicles up and that’s why we need to get some fundraisers going to get maintenance up and the vans replaced.”
In addition, the front ends of the vans need to be rebuilt every 5,000 to 7,000 miles due to the rough off-road conditions. Van Hoof said this is needed every three to four years, though can be more frequent depending on the training required for new volunteers in the district.
“To get one person fully trained to drive and not destroy the vans, we’re looking at 20 hours per person,” he said.
On average, the protection district responds to 50 calls a year to the sand dunes. The district also assists with whatever it can do to collect a patient’s equipment, including four-wheelers or motorcycles.
“We work with the (Coos County) Sheriff’s Department very well in that aspect,” Van Hoof said.
Van Hoof said the district hopes to raise $200,000.
“We appreciate any and all donations,” he said.
Helping the district on its donation campaign, Krystal Hopper emphasized that “these are volunteers … they have day jobs and families at home… And you never know how (a volunteer organization) is struggling until they say something. And they are struggling.”
Donations can be sent to the Hauser Rural Fire Protection District “for Dunes Equipment/Training” at 93622 Viking Lane in North Bend.
For information, email Hopper at 1krysade@gmail.com or call her at 541-294-5185.
