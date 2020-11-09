A Halloween party in Douglas County was the source of at least five new COVID-19 infections in Coos County, health officials say.
Around 50 people attended the party and are under monitoring for the virus, and at least seven people total are already confirmed to have contracted it.
"When we have these holiday weekends, we get pretty nervous because of this kind of behavior," said Eric Gleason, assistant director at Coos Health & Wellness. "We try to inform the community to maybe not do the things like this that end up exactly like this one ended up. It is just an indication that these kinds of events can be a bad idea, it can be dangerous."
Health officials are working with the event's organizers to determine if participants were taking any COVID-19 precautions or if any other cases have resulted from the party.
The new cases in Coos County join others for a total of 15 new cases reported over the weekend. 297 individuals in the county have contracted the virus since the beginning of the pandemic, and three people are currently hospitalized with it.
Oregon also continued to see new cases over the weekend weekend: Statewide, over 50,000 people have contracted the virus since the pandemic began.
And the state broke its daily case record again, too: The state reported 988 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. The previous record of 805 was set on Thursday, and the record before that was set on Oct. 30.
The state also reported 770 cases on Sunday and 723 on Monday. 31 of the state's 36 counties reported new cases overt the weekend — Gilliam, Lake, Lincoln, Sherman and Wheeler did not.
The significant increases — the average number of cases per day is rising, too — signal increasing community spread, largely from small, informal gatherings, state health officials say.
"We've seen a fair number of cases that would be a result of gatherings, gatherings and travel," Gleason said.
The increases have pushed state officials to impose new restrictions on certain counties.
On Friday, Governor Kate Brown announced a two-week "pause" on social activities in Malheur, Marion, Multnomah, Jackson and Umatilla counties. The new rules place restrictions on indoor dining facilities and other indoor recreational facilities.
The pause also means private social gatherings must be limited to one household. Washington, Baker, Union, Clackamas and Linn counties may also have to join the new restrictions if cases in those counties continue to rise.
Statewide, 734 Oregonians have now died with the virus, an additional 24 since Thursday.
Douglas County reported 54 new cases of the virus over the weekend, bringing its total to 482 since the start of the pandemic. 10 people in that county have died with the virus.
Curry County reported three new cases on Thursday afternoon, bringing that county's total to 74 since the pandemic began.
"The answers have been the same for so long. 'How do we make sure our numbers are down?' You do the five things that we have been pressing for the last nine months," Gleason said. "You either want to do those, or you don't."
"We can't stop caring."
Cases statewide, as of Nov. 8
Data: Oregon Health Authority
County
Cases1
Total deaths2
Negative tests3
Baker
181
3
2,499
Benton
516
6
19,853
Clackamas
3,925
71
81,699
Clatsop
287
0
7,307
Columbia
310
2
9,268
Coos
290
1
9,670
Crook
139
5
3,466
Curry
74
2
2,515
Deschutes
1,459
13
41,826
Douglas
472
10
16,414
Gilliam
17
0
391
Grant
53
0
1,165
Harney
47
0
1,051
Hood River
303
1
6,163
Jackson
2,339
8
44,736
Jefferson
634
11
6,059
Josephine
315
4
15,897
Klamath
471
3
12,372
Lake
49
0
1,145
Lane
2,858
29
86,325
Lincoln
526
13
10,252
Linn
985
17
22,486
Malheur
2,080
38
6,701
Marion
6,796
117
65,599
Morrow
579
7
2,195
Multnomah
11,156
185
190,052
Polk
783
15
13,104
Sherman
23
0
419
Tillamook
87
0
3,860
Umatilla
3,642
45
16,300
Union
540
2
5,541
Wallowa
64
2
1,324
Wasco
380
17
6,309
Washington
6,897
88
121,676
Wheeler
1
0
192
Yamhill
1,170
15
23,022
Total
50,448
730
858,853
1This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.
2For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to our press releases.
3This includes cases who test negative and are not epi-linked to a confirmed case.
