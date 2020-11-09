3D illustration of Coronavirus

3D illustration of Coronavirus, virus which causes SARS and MERS, Middle East Respiratory Syndrome

 Dr_Microbe

A Halloween party in Douglas County was the source of at least five new COVID-19 infections in Coos County, health officials say.

Around 50 people attended the party and are under monitoring for the virus, and at least seven people total are already confirmed to have contracted it.

"When we have these holiday weekends, we get pretty nervous because of this kind of behavior," said Eric Gleason, assistant director at Coos Health & Wellness. "We try to inform the community to maybe not do the things like this that end up exactly like this one ended up. It is just an indication that these kinds of events can be a bad idea, it can be dangerous."

Health officials are working with the event's organizers to determine if participants were taking any COVID-19 precautions or if any other cases have resulted from the party.

The new cases in Coos County join others for a total of 15 new cases reported over the weekend. 297 individuals in the county have contracted the virus since the beginning of the pandemic, and three people are currently hospitalized with it.

Oregon also continued to see new cases over the weekend weekend: Statewide, over 50,000 people have contracted the virus since the pandemic began.

And the state broke its daily case record again, too: The state reported 988 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. The previous record of 805 was set on Thursday, and the record before that was set on Oct. 30.

The state also reported 770 cases on Sunday and 723 on Monday. 31 of the state's 36 counties reported new cases overt the weekend — Gilliam, Lake, Lincoln, Sherman and Wheeler did not.

The significant increases — the average number of cases per day is rising, too — signal increasing community spread, largely from small, informal gatherings, state health officials say. 

"We've seen a fair number of cases that would be a result of gatherings, gatherings and travel," Gleason said. 

The increases have pushed state officials to impose new restrictions on certain counties.

On Friday, Governor Kate Brown announced a two-week "pause" on social activities in Malheur, Marion, Multnomah, Jackson and Umatilla counties. The new rules place restrictions on indoor dining facilities and other indoor recreational facilities.

The pause also means private social gatherings must be limited to one household. Washington, Baker, Union, Clackamas and Linn counties may also have to join the new restrictions if cases in those counties continue to rise.

Statewide, 734 Oregonians have now died with the virus, an additional 24 since Thursday.

Douglas County reported 54 new cases of the virus over the weekend, bringing its total to 482 since the start of the pandemic. 10 people in that county have died with the virus.

Curry County reported three new cases on Thursday afternoon, bringing that county's total to 74 since the pandemic began.

"The answers have been the same for so long. 'How do we make sure our numbers are down?' You do the five things that we have been pressing for the last nine months," Gleason said. "You either want to do those, or you don't."

"We can't stop caring."

Cases statewide, as of Nov. 8

Data: Oregon Health Authority

County

Cases1

Total deaths2

Negative tests3

Baker

181

3

2,499

Benton

516

6

19,853

Clackamas

3,925

71

81,699

Clatsop

287

0

7,307

Columbia

310

2

9,268

Coos

290

1

9,670

Crook

139

5

3,466

Curry

74

2

2,515

Deschutes

1,459

13

41,826

Douglas

472

10

16,414

Gilliam

17

0

391

Grant

53

0

1,165

Harney

47

0

1,051

Hood River

303

1

6,163

Jackson

2,339

8

44,736

Jefferson

634

11

6,059

Josephine

315

4

15,897

Klamath

471

3

12,372

Lake

49

0

1,145

Lane

2,858

29

86,325

Lincoln

526

13

10,252

Linn

985

17

22,486

Malheur

2,080

38

6,701

Marion

6,796

117

65,599

Morrow

579

7

2,195

Multnomah

11,156

185

190,052

Polk

783

15

13,104

Sherman

23

0

419

Tillamook

87

0

3,860

Umatilla

3,642

45

16,300

Union

540

2

5,541

Wallowa

64

2

1,324

Wasco

380

17

6,309

Washington

6,897

88

121,676

Wheeler

1

0

192

Yamhill

1,170

15

23,022

Total

50,448

730

858,853

1This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly. 

2For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to our press releases

3This includes cases who test negative and are not epi-linked to a confirmed case.

Reporter Zack Demars can be reached at worldnews3@countrymedia.net.

1
0
1
1
4

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters



Load comments