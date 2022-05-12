American flag at half-staff

Governor Kate Brown today ordered all flags at Oregon public institutions to be flown at half-staff until sunset, May 16, in memory of the nearly 1,000,000 Americans who have lost their lives due to COVID-19. This includes 7,548 Oregonians.

"Every life lost to COVID-19 is a tragedy," said Governor Brown. "With about 1,000,000 Americans who have died from this virus, there are too many families who are now without a friend, family member, or other loved one. Dan and I are keeping all those who have lost someone to this disease in our hearts. I hope that, as we remember all those we have lost, we collectively continue to help protect each other from this disease."

The full Presidential Proclamation is available on the White House's website.

