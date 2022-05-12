Coquille, OR (97420)

Today

Cloudy with light rain this evening. Low 39F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph, becoming ESE and decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Cloudy with light rain this evening. Low 39F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph, becoming ESE and decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 70%.